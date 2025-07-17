Leading Change: How SDA Bocconi Transforms the MBAs Experience

Bridging tradition and innovation to redefine leadership evolution

What does it mean to prepare leaders in a world where change is constant and increasingly complex? The convergence of global shocks — from the pandemic to technological acceleration to evolving geopolitical tensions — has altered not only the rules of business, but the foundations of higher education. At SDA Bocconi, this awareness has driven a strategic rethinking of the entire MBA experience, with the aim of anticipating rather than simply responding to change.

The transformation of the Full-Time MBA, Executive MBA, and Global Executive MBA (developed with Rotman School of Management) reflects this systemic approach. These programs — which represent the flagship of the School’s offering — have been redesigned through a shared vision, not as isolated updates but as part of a coherent evolution across the entire portfolio.

Three fundamental principles guide this shift. The first is the strong value-based positioning, rooted in the School’s broader vision: a focus on sustainability and on the kind of leadership the future economy demands — one that puts the human being at the center, promotes the responsible use of natural resources, and aligns business value creation with broader societal impact. This perspective has directly influenced the rethinking of the MBAs curricula, making these programs more consistent with the School’s long-term commitment and more proactive in addressing the evolving context in which leaders operate.

The second element is the strategic role of technology. As AI and other innovations become integral to business, it’s no longer enough to know how to use these tools; — what matters is understanding their full potential and their risks. That’s why the programs now combine hands-on exposure with a critical perspective on how technology shapes decision-making. A recent agreement with OpenAI — at the moment a unique case among business schools — will give students, faculty, and staff access to the most advanced AI tools available.

The third principle is the relevance of Europe, — and Milan in particular, — as a destination for meaningful professional and personal development. In a global context shaped by uncertainty and new geopolitical balances, the choice of where to study plays a role in shaping one’s perspective as a leader. For many students in the MBAs and in our Specialized Master programs, being based in Italy adds a distinctive cultural and relational dimension to their learning journey.

“Europe, Italy and Milan offer an environment where managerial education naturally matches with a broader cultural perspective,” says Enzo Baglieri, Associate Dean of the Master Division.“The human-centricity embedded in our vision of management inspires future leaders to approach complexity not just with analytical tools, but also with a deeper understanding of the dynamics of relations in the economic context.”

This evolution stems from a broader intellectual process shared by the academic directors of the MBA programs, — a reflection rooted in the School’s long-standing commitment to rigorous research and critical thinking. It reflects a distinctive method: using evidence-based insight to rethink management education and reimagine its impact. A direct expression of the School’s guiding vision: Research. Rethink. Reimagine.

