Harvard University and the University of Toronto have announced a joint contingency program that would allow certain international graduate students to continue their studies in Canada if they are unable to re-enter the United States.

The initiative, revealed this week, comes in response to mounting visa challenges and recent federal actions targeting Harvard’s ability to enroll international students. A judge temporarily blocked the U.S. government’s move to revoke that authority last month, but concerns remain over future policy shifts.

The backup option applies to students at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government who have completed at least one year of study on the Cambridge campus. If visa issues prevent their return, they will have the chance to enroll in a visiting student program at the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy.

Courses would be co-taught by faculty from both schools, offering a blended academic experience. In a joint statement, the deans said the program will only be activated if enough students are affected.

“With these contingency plans in place, HKS will be able to continue to provide a world-class public policy education to all of our students, even if they cannot make it to our campus this year,” said Harvard Kennedy School Dean Jeremy Weinstein.

The move marks the first cross-border academic safety net announced in the wake of increased scrutiny from the Trump administration, which has accused Harvard of violating federal rules and collaborating with foreign governments, including China. The White House has also threatened to slash federal research funds for the university.

International students make up a significant portion of Harvard Kennedy School’s population, with 52 percent of its current cohort coming from abroad. The school enrolls over 700 students from nearly 100 countries.

While the contingency program offers reassurance for now, broader questions remain about the long-term outlook for foreign students and academic freedom under tightening U.S. immigration policies.

