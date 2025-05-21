UC Berkeley Executive Education and Emeritus have announced the launch of the Chief Strategy Officer Program, a seven-month executive course built for current and aspiring strategic leaders. Beginning June 30, 2025, the program aims to prepare participants to drive innovation, manage transformation, and lead with purpose in today’s evolving business environment.

Designed with a cross-functional lens, the program blends key elements of marketing, finance, operations, and leadership to help professionals navigate complex challenges and shape long-term success. It emphasizes practical application, encouraging participants to develop strategies that respond to shifting markets and technological disruption.

Led by Berkeley Haas faculty and helmed by Faculty Director Saikat Chaudhuri, the curriculum includes core modules, hands-on projects, and live teaching sessions. These components are organized around four themes: crafting corporate strategy, leading digital and tech innovation, executing sustainable growth initiatives, and building leadership capacity at the executive level.

Participants will also have the opportunity to expand their global network and apply classroom insights through real-world case studies. The program concludes with an optional three-day in-person session on the UC Berkeley campus, offering faculty engagement and peer collaboration.

Upon completion, participants will earn a verified digital certificate and gain 12 curriculum days toward the Berkeley Certificate of Business Excellence.

“The Berkeley Chief Strategy Officer Program equips leaders with the ability to think beyond the present, make informed decisions, and guide transformation in fast-changing industries,” said Chaudhuri. “It’s about preparing strategy executives to not just keep up, but lead with clarity and conviction.”

Mike Malefakis, president of University Partnerships at Emeritus, added that the program helps participants align strategic thinking with business execution. “It challenges leaders to assess market shifts, anticipate competitive moves, and execute long-term plans that drive measurable impact.”

Enrollment is now open for the June 2025 cohort. The program targets senior leaders across industries — including general managers, business unit heads, and functional executives — who are ready to deepen their strategic expertise and make a lasting mark on their organizations.

