Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Singapore has announced the launch of the NBS Global Leaders Programme, a transformative educational initiative aimed at equipping students with the skills to excel in today’s complex global business environment. Offered through the prestigious Nanyang Business School (NBS), the programme will welcome its first cohort in August 2025.

Open to students pursuing business and accountancy degrees, the programme is tailored to develop confident, forward-thinking leaders prepared to tackle the challenges of modern business. Among its standout features is a semester-long exchange at the University of California, Berkeley’s Haas School of Business. This partnership allows students to build international networks, gain cross-cultural insights, and cultivate a global perspective essential for navigating the interconnected business world.

In their final year, participants will undertake a hands-on project addressing a significant community need. With $10,000 in funding, teams will design and implement initiatives like social enterprises or innovative products, blending entrepreneurial thinking with a commitment to social responsibility.

The programme also includes local and international internships to provide practical industry experience and a six-month mentorship with senior executives to hone leadership skills. Curated workshops will enhance technical expertise and soft skills, ensuring graduates emerge as well-rounded professionals.

“With the NBS Global Leaders Programme, NTU is fostering a generation of business leaders ready to make meaningful contributions on the world stage,” an NTU spokesperson shared. The initiative underscores the university’s commitment to providing cutting-edge education that meets the demands of the global economy.

