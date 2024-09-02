Dr. Mark Bloomfield’s journey from aspiring pilot to aerospace engineer, then to executive roles in innovation and strategy, exemplifies the power of pivoting through Executive Education. After attending over a dozen programs at Cambridge Judge Business School, Mark transitioned to teaching, becoming a Fellow at the institution. Now, he instructs on cutting-edge courses like AI in business, sharing his expertise with new participants. Mark’s latest venture, The Transformation Tour, combines business innovation with golf, challenging leaders to think differently. His story underscores the transformative impact of continuous learning and adaptability in career progression.

Related Readings: