The Trump administration has directed all federal agencies to cancel remaining contracts with Harvard University, totaling roughly $100 million, two senior officials confirmed Tuesday. The move marks a dramatic escalation in the White House’s political standoff with the Ivy League school, which has rejected a series of controversial demands on governance and campus policy.

A letter from the General Services Administration advised agencies to terminate contracts “for convenience” if they no longer meet agency standards. The directive follows months of rising tensions, with the White House accusing Harvard of discrimination in admissions and failing to protect Jewish students on campus.

This latest cutback comes after the administration already froze $2.65 billion in prior federal commitments and warned it was reviewing an additional $9 billion in long-term agreements.

The White House’s repeated pressure on Harvard has centered on its resistance to what critics call ideologically driven demands — including full disclosure of international student conduct records and proof the school has diversified viewpoints among faculty and curriculum.

Harvard President Alan Garber told NPR the university is complying with federal law, including the Supreme Court’s recent ruling against race-based admissions, and has taken steps to address antisemitism. He framed the conflict as part of a broader “cultural battle.”

“This isn’t just about our campus,” Garber said. “Our research benefits communities across the country, from cancer treatments to climate science.”

The administration has also attempted to revoke Harvard’s authority to enroll foreign students, a move currently on hold after a federal judge intervened. Harvard has argued the action is retaliatory and part of an effort to control academic discourse.

Meanwhile, political leaders and alumni have rallied in defense of the university. New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado called the administration’s actions a test of free expression and academic freedom. Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey warned the crackdown could cost the local economy hundreds of millions of dollars and thousands of jobs.

Trump has also threatened to strip Harvard of its tax-exempt status and cut off an additional $3 billion in federal research grants. While the university has filed legal challenges, the dispute shows no signs of easing.

