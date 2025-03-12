As online scams and data privacy concerns mount, more individuals are scaling back their digital footprints to protect themselves from identity theft, stalking, and unwanted surveillance.

Anita Smith, whose name has been changed for privacy, became particularly cautious after an abusive relationship led to stalking. She erased much of her online presence, removed location data from past posts, and now limits what she shares—even on professional platforms like LinkedIn.

“I cleanse my Facebook once a year, checking privacy settings and tags,” she said, adding that she will never post images of her child due to concerns over artificial intelligence using online photos for unknown purposes.

Security experts warn that digital privacy is becoming more urgent as AI-powered fraud grows. Vytautas Kaziukonis, CEO of cybersecurity firm Surfshark, notes that scammers increasingly use personal data shared online to craft convincing scams.

“Fraud is getting smarter, and data is the key ingredient,” he said. “What seems like innocent information today could cause problems in the future.”

Experts recommend steps such as using VPNs, limiting personal details shared online, and regularly clearing cookies to reduce tracking. Some turn to paid services like DeleteMe, which removes personal data from data brokers and search engines.

Despite the benefits, cutting back online has drawbacks. Smith says she misses reconnecting with old friends, while others worry about losing professional visibility. Still, as privacy risks rise, many see reducing their online presence as a necessary safeguard.

