Australia approved a groundbreaking social media ban on Thursday, preventing children under 16 from accessing platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. The law, which faces fines of up to A$49.5 million for non-compliance, is set to take effect in a year, with a trial phase starting in January. The legislation is being hailed as one of the toughest global measures to address concerns about the mental health impact of social media on young people.

While 77% of Australians support the ban, it has sparked heated debate. Opponents, including privacy advocates and child rights groups, warn it could infringe on children’s human rights and privacy. Supporters, however, argue the ban is necessary to combat bullying and mental health issues, citing tragic cases like that of Ali Halkic, whose son died after being bullied online. The law sets Australia up as a test case for other countries considering similar restrictions.

