Australia Enforces Age Limit on Social Media Use

Australia has introduced a new law setting a minimum age limit for social media use, aimed at protecting young users from online harm. Starting next year, children under 16 will be barred from accessing major social media platforms unless they have parental consent. The legislation, passed by the Australian Parliament, mandates that social media companies verify users’ ages to enforce this rule. This measure is part of a broader strategy to address online safety and mental health issues among youth. Critics argue that while the law may offer increased protection, it could also face challenges in enforcement and potentially limit educational and social opportunities online.

