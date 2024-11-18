The platform formerly known as Twitter, now rebranded as X, is facing a significant exodus as it grapples with its transformation under Elon Musk. Since Musk’s acquisition of Twitter in 2022, X has witnessed a steady decline, with rivals like Bluesky gaining traction—16 million users, including one million in just 24 hours last week.

Musk’s leadership, coupled with his political entanglements, has led to a rise in alt-right discourse, hate speech, and bot activity, prompting figures like Stephen King and Barbra Streisand to leave the platform. Critics argue that X risks becoming an echo chamber for far-right politics, with potential mergers with Trump’s Truth Social fueling concerns over its role in amplifying authoritarian voices.

As Musk’s influence grows, questions remain about X’s future: Will it collapse, become a tool for political agendas, or evolve into a new form of digital control?

Related Readings: