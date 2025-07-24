Amazon to Acquire Bee AI in Push for Smarter Wearables

Amazon confirmed plans to acquire San Francisco-based startup Bee AI, marking its latest move to integrate generative artificial intelligence into consumer devices.

Bee, known for its $49.99 AI-powered wristband, offers wearable tech that listens to conversations and generates reminders, summaries, and to-do lists. The wristband resembles a smartwatch and aims to provide a more personalized, voice-first digital assistant.

Bee CEO Maria de Lourdes Zollo announced the acquisition Tuesday on LinkedIn, writing, “When we started Bee, we imagined a world where AI is truly personal… What began as a dream with an incredible team and community now finds a new home at Amazon.”

Amazon spokesperson Alexandra Miller confirmed the deal but declined to disclose financial terms.

The acquisition aligns with Amazon’s recent AI expansion. The company has rolled out its Nova language models, Trainium chips, and Bedrock marketplace for developers. It has also updated its Alexa assistant to include generative AI features, seeking to close the gap with ChatGPT, Claude, and Google’s Gemini.

This is not Amazon’s first foray into wearables. It launched the health-focused Halo band in 2020 but shut it down in 2023 during a round of cost-cutting.

The move also reflects a growing trend among tech firms exploring AI-powered gadgets. Devices like the Rabbit R1 and Humane’s AI pin have seen mixed results, while Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses have steadily gained traction. In May, OpenAI acquired Jony Ive’s startup io, reportedly to develop a screenless AI device.

Bee’s integration could mark a renewed push by Amazon to make wearable AI more mainstream.

