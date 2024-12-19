Pressure is mounting on Amazon (AMZN.O) as the Teamsters union threatens strikes at multiple facilities during the critical holiday shopping season. Workers in New York City, southern California, and Illinois have already authorized walkouts, with employees in Atlanta and San Francisco joining the strike threat on Wednesday.

The Teamsters, representing 10,000 workers across 10 Amazon facilities, accuse the retailer of refusing to negotiate a contract ahead of their Dec. 15 deadline. A strike, while unlikely to cripple Amazon’s vast operations, could disrupt supply chains during the pre-Christmas rush and underscore union intentions to exert financial pressure.

Amazon has historically resisted unionization efforts, citing competitive wages and safety measures while rejecting claims that the Teamsters represent many of its workers. Labor experts suggest Amazon’s strategy of delaying recognition of unions, including its Staten Island facility, highlights weaknesses in U.S. labor laws.

The looming walkout poses a pivotal test for union organizing and Amazon’s labor policies amid a changing political landscape.

