In its ongoing pursuit of greater efficiency, Amazon (AMZN.O) has developed new systems designed to speed up deliveries and simplify purchasing decisions for customers, even when buying unfamiliar products. Announced on Wednesday, Amazon introduced its Vision Assisted Package Retrieval technology, which uses spotlights inside delivery trucks to guide drivers to the correct packages at each stop.

The new system works by shining a green light on the package meant for delivery, reducing the need for drivers to spend time reading labels. “When we speed up deliveries, customers shop more,” said Doug Herrington, CEO of Amazon worldwide stores, at an event in Nashville, Tennessee. The system will be deployed in 1,000 Rivian (RIVN.O)-supplied electric delivery vans early next year. Amazon, Rivian’s largest shareholder, has committed to deploying 100,000 electric vans by 2030.

The company also announced new AI software to help customers make quicker buying decisions by offering more detailed product information and recommendations. This follows the introduction of the AI search tool “Rufus” earlier this year, which provides longer, more informative answers to customer queries.

