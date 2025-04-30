President Donald Trump personally contacted Amazon founder Jeff Bezos following reports that the online retail giant had considered making U.S. import tariffs visible to consumers — a move the White House decried as politically motivated.

The reported plan involved Amazon Haul, the firm’s budget-friendly platform launched last year to compete with Chinese retailers Shein and Temu. According to a source cited by Punchbowl News, Amazon explored itemizing the cost of trade duties for customers. However, Amazon said the proposal never advanced and was never considered for its primary marketplace.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the report during a news conference marking Trump’s first 100 days back in office. She labeled the move “hostile” and accused Amazon of politicizing tariff policy. “Why didn’t Amazon act when inflation soared under President Biden?” she asked, adding the incident was “another reason why Americans should buy American.”

Trump has aggressively raised tariffs since returning to the White House in January, insisting the levies will boost U.S. manufacturing and provide new tax revenue. Despite walking back some proposals this month, many imports now face a 10% tax — and goods from China face rates starting at 145%. Analysts warn these policies are straining supply chains and increasing recession risks, with trade volumes between the U.S. and China sharply falling.

Companies like Shein and Temu have already passed rising costs to customers. Analysts note that Chinese sellers make up nearly half of Amazon’s U.S. marketplace, heightening the political and economic impact of Trump’s trade agenda.

Amazon spokesperson Tim Doyle confirmed that while the idea of tariff transparency had been discussed for Amazon Haul, “this was never approved and is not going to happen.” A person familiar with the talks said the discussions stemmed from the end of a duty exemption for Chinese shipments under $800 and were not triggered by pressure from the White House.

When asked about his call with Bezos, Trump described the conversation as cordial. “Jeff Bezos was very nice. He solved the problem quickly. He’s a good guy,” Trump said.

Despite a rocky history — including legal disputes and public criticism during Trump’s first term — Bezos attended Trump’s inauguration and once praised his regulatory approach. Their relationship has long fluctuated between cooperation and confrontation.

The White House’s reaction suggests growing sensitivity to the political fallout of Trump’s escalating trade battles, particularly as some companies begin making the financial effects more visible to the public.

