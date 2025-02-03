President Donald Trump met with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Friday to discuss AI policy, semiconductor exports, and the rise of Chinese AI firm DeepSeek, a source said.

Trump called Huang a “gentleman” but gave no details. “It was a good meeting,” he said. The administration is set to tighten AI chip exports this spring to curb China’s access to advanced computing.

An Nvidia spokesperson confirmed the discussion, emphasizing U.S. leadership in AI. The meeting was scheduled before DeepSeek’s AI model shook the market, causing a $1 trillion U.S. tech selloff and a 17% drop in Nvidia shares.

Republican John Moolenaar and Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi are calling for stricter export controls. Previous U.S. restrictions forced Nvidia to modify its AI chips for China, but with Beijing advancing, the Trump administration is considering further measures to protect U.S. technology dominance.

Related Readings: