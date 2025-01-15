By Emil Bjerg, journalist and editor

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 recently took place in Las Vegas, showcasing advancements in technology: from personal AI computers to commercial rollouts of autonomous vehicles to home robotics.

1. Self-driving Cars Gain Momentum

After years of research and testing – and some delays – self-driving cars have momentum. In 2024, Waymo alone completed more than four million commercial rides in the cities Phoenix, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Austin. This year’s CES highlighted the competition in the self-driving space as companies like Waymo, Zoox, May Mobility, and Tier IV all showcased their autonomous taxis. Zoox, Amazon’s autonomous vehicle, demonstrated its fully electric robotaxi that is set to be operational in Las Vegas and San Francisco by the end of 2025.

At CES 2025, Waymo showcased its new autonomous vehicle, transitioning from prototypes to widely available commercial solutions, which could lead to a massive shift in the sector for autonomous vehicles and potentially in the car industry in general. It may not be long until robot taxis become a standard, also outside tech cities. Speaking at CES, Waymo’s co- CEO, Tekedra Mawakana, said: “One of the things you’ll see from us this year is testing across a host of cities, so that we can launch over the next couple of years, throughout the U.S. and internationally.”

In 2025, Waymo plans to expand to more American cities and start operations in Japan.

2. NVIDIA’s New Personal AI Computer

NVIDIA stole the spotlight at CES 2025 with the unveiling of Project DIGITS, a compact AI supercomputer that could revolutionize personal computing for AI developers, researchers, and AI enthusiasts. DIGITS comes with NVIDIa’s new GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip. With 1 petaFLOPS of AI computational power, it opens up possibilities for AI research, scientific simulations, and advanced data analysis without the need for cloud services. Project DIGITS essentially democratizes access to high-performance AI computing, which could accelerate innovation across industries and make cutting-edge AI technology accessible to a broader range of users.

Priced at $3,000, Project DIGITS could see AI development democratized – from professionals to dedicated hobbyists being able to afford the device.

Speaking at CES, NVIDIA CEO, Jensen Huang, said: “AI will be mainstream in every application for every industry. With Project DIGITS, the Grace Blackwell Superchip comes to millions of developers. Placing an AI supercomputer on the desks of every data scientist, AI researcher and student empowers them to engage and shape the age of AI.”

Project DIGITS is set to hit the market as soon as May 2025.

3. Robots at Home

Another area that blurs the line between science fiction and reality is in home robotics and smart home technologies. Early adapters may soon have their own AI-driven robots at home for cleaning and even for companionship.

TLC has unveiled the world’s first modular AI companion robot by the name of AI Me. The robot is designed for multiple purposes like monitoring younger family members, capturing memories, and serving as a home surveillance device. The robot’s owl-like features with expressive digital eyes and a childlike voice gives it a “personality” while also having a number of features for home security.

And then there’s innovation in a eld most people would likely enjoy getting assistance: cleaning at home. One of the most jaw dropping innovations presented at CES is the SwitchBot K20+ Pro, a multitasking household robot that can vacuum, purify air, monitor pets, and x other in-house errands. Unlike traditional single-function robots, it features new technology that allows users to customize its capabilities, making it able to take care of a variety of tasks.

4. Cross-company Collaborations Everywhere

Cross-company collaborations were a prominent theme at CES 2025, reecting the tech industry’s growing trend towards partnerships to drive innovation. This is especially the case in areas like autonomous vehicles and AI integration.

Also here, NVIDIA takes centerstage, presenting a number of collaborative innovations. In the automotive sector, NVIDIA announced a partnership with Toyota to incorporate NVIDIA’s Drive AGX Orin technology into its upcoming vehicles to enhance their driving assistance features. The collaboration focuses on developing smart systems that help drivers with tasks like automatic braking and staying in their lanes, making driving experiences safer and more convenient. In the same sector, NVIDIA revealed collaborations with Aurora Innovation and Continental for autonomous technology, aiming to deploy driverless trucks.

NVIDIA also introduced the Mega Omniverse Blueprint, designed for developing and testing robotic eets in digital twin environments before real-world deployment, further solidifying the company’s work on advancing physical AI applications.

From AI to self driving cars and home robotics, 2025 promises rapid technological innovation, where the boundaries between the digital and the physical, science ction and reality will continue to blur.