Mark Zuckerberg, the Meta CEO, has met with President-elect Donald Trump at a private dinner at Mar-a-Lago, marking a surprising turn in their relationship nearly four years after Trump was banned from Facebook following the 2020 Capitol riots.

Zuckerberg reportedly expressed his backing for Trump’s vision of “national renewal,” according to Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to the president-elect. “Mark Zuckerberg understands that President Trump is an agent of change and prosperity,” Miller told Fox News, adding that the tech leader is interested in being part of the reform movement Trump claims to champion.

The meeting follows years of tension, with Trump previously accusing Zuckerberg and Meta of influencing elections and threatening legal action against the social media giant. Facebook banned Trump in January 2021 for inciting violence but reinstated his account after a two-year suspension.

Zuckerberg has recently praised Trump, notably lauding his reaction to an alleged assassination attempt earlier this year. “Seeing Donald Trump get up after being shot and pump his fist in the air with the American flag is one of the most badass things I’ve ever seen,” Zuckerberg said in July.

The dinner at Mar-a-Lago highlights the shifting dynamics between Silicon Valley and the president-elect. Other tech leaders, including Jeff Bezos, Tim Cook, and Sundar Pichai, have extended congratulations to Trump, while Elon Musk has become one of his most vocal backers, using his platform X to promote Trump and advocating for government budget cuts under his administration.

The newfound alignment between Trump and top technology executives signals a potentially transformative relationship as the president-elect prepares to take office.

