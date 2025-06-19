Amazon chief executive Andy Jassy has told employees to prepare for a smaller corporate workforce as the company expands its use of artificial intelligence.

In a memo sent on Tuesday, Jassy urged staff to embrace the technology, which he said is now being used in almost every part of the business. He described AI as a key driver of future efficiency and said it will reshape how work is done inside the company.

“We will need fewer people doing some current tasks, and more people doing new kinds of work,” he wrote. “We expect this shift to reduce the size of our corporate team over the next few years.”

Amazon is one of many tech firms increasing investment in AI, as tools that generate text, images and code become more powerful. These advances have raised fears about job security, especially in entry-level office roles.

Jassy said the company is already seeing results. More than 500,000 sellers are using Amazon’s AI tools to describe their products, while advertisers are adopting similar systems. He predicted the rise of virtual agents that could handle everyday tasks such as shopping.

“These agents are coming, and quickly,” he told staff, adding that those who adapt to the changes would be in a stronger position.

The remarks follow warnings from other tech leaders. Dario Amodei, head of AI startup Anthropic, recently said the technology could eliminate half of all junior white-collar positions. Geoffrey Hinton, a pioneer in the field, has also cautioned that AI may replace large parts of the workforce.

Amazon employed more than 1.5 million people worldwide at the end of last year. Around 350,000 work in corporate roles, mostly in the United States.

Jassy said the company remains committed to innovation but acknowledged that changes in staffing will be part of that journey.

Related Readings: