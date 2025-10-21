Amazon said Monday afternoon that its systems are largely back online after a widespread disruption in its Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud network crippled major websites, apps, and businesses worldwide.

The company confirmed it had “fully mitigated” an earlier outage, though users continued to report connectivity problems with AWS. Popular platforms including Snapchat, Facebook, and Fortnite were among those affected, along with banks, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, and AI firm Perplexity. U.S. airlines Delta and United also reported delays and operational challenges linked to the outage.

“We continue to observe recovery across all AWS services,” Amazon said in a statement, noting that most systems had resumed normal operations. One AWS product, Lambda, which allows customers to run and deploy code automatically, was still experiencing intermittent errors but was being restored.

The disruption, which began early Monday, rippled across industries dependent on Amazon’s cloud services. Millions of users were unable to access online tools, make purchases, or conduct business as normal. The outage delayed flights, stalled online payments, and hampered productivity for workers who rely on cloud-based systems.

Mehdi Daoudi, CEO of internet performance monitoring firm Catchpoint, said the financial fallout could be enormous. “The incident highlights the complexity and fragility of the internet, as well as how much every aspect of our work depends on the internet to work,” he said in a statement to CNN. “The financial impact of this outage will easily reach into the hundreds of billions due to loss in productivity for millions of workers that cannot do their job, plus business operations that are stopped or delayed — from airlines to factories.”

Amazon’s AWS division, which powers a large portion of the world’s digital infrastructure, has faced similar outages in the past, but Monday’s disruption was among the most extensive in recent memory. The company assured customers it is continuing to monitor recovery efforts closely and working to prevent further issues.

By late afternoon, Amazon reported steady progress in restoring full service, offering relief to companies and users who depend on its cloud backbone to keep the digital economy running.

