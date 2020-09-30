Almost sold out! Last chance to buy a ticket to the 12th Annual Wolves Summit

Save 50% on your in-person pass as an investor or corporate executive

The upcoming Wolves Summit edition will run both online and in-person in Warsaw enabling startups, investors, and executives to take part regardless of where they are in the world and to reach the global tech community at a click of their fingertips.

Taking place between October 5th and 7th, Wolves Summit’s mission is to connect angel investors, VC funds, tech talent, and corporations with the most promising startups in the CEE region to help ambitious founders scale and foster international economic growth.

“This October we’re peeling back the silicon curtain across Central & Eastern Europe. In recent years the exceptional founders of CEE have firmly made their mark on the global stage; we’re honoured to leverage Wolves Summit as the bridge between CEE’s tech talent and the international investment community”, comments Mike Chaffe, Vice-President of Wolves Summit.

Wolves Summit Online

This will be Wolves Summit’s second online conference after they run their March edition fully virtual in collaboration with Hopin, a London-based event management startup that raised $40M Series A in June 2020. Over 1,500 participants, 600 startups, and 300 investors tuned in online to be part of the former edition.

The virtual agenda features a series of unique benefits for those that decide to attend the conference from home:

An enhanced virtual experience using Wolves Summit’s multi-stage functionality. Corporations and startups alike can run side-events or branded panels showcasing their products and services in front of hundreds of people

A dedicated Virtual Expo Area. Hosting a Virtual Booth at Wolves Summit is the perfect opportunity to attract potential buyers, customers, and investors in a cost-effective way. Participating companies can interact with guests in real-time through chats and polls.

Networking at scale. Due to Wolves Summit’s match-making tool, the virtual platform will make it simple to foster the same influential connections and learn the same important material as attendees would at an on-site event. The App makes it easy to connect with other attendees prior, during, and after the event.

“At Microsoft, we see startups as partners. When startups build their solutions on the Microsoft Cloud platforms then together we help startups access customers as we innovate and transform customers together. Wolves Summit has been an incredible, offline, and online, place for us to engage with promising startups, ambitious entrepreneurs, and key opinion leaders – as the event truly facilitates engagement and collaboration” says Ruthy Kaidar, Chief Startup Lead CEE, Microsoft

Wolves Summit in Warsaw

Wolves Summit will run its flagship event in the Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw.

From networking areas to a dedicated expo arena, the offline agenda offers all the virtual benefits and much more:

Exclusive networking events. Be part of a close circle of decision-makers, founders, and investors and meet with other A-list business leaders in Warsaw on the 5th of October (investors only) and on the 6th of October in collaboration with the Innovation Campus Warsaw (investors and startups).

The Great Pitch Contest will take place in Warsaw on the 6th and the 7th of October and will be streamed live in front of hundreds of international investors, corporations, and media partners. Selected startups will be required to own an in-person pass to pitch in the semi-finals.

Kelvin Tan, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of GTR Ventures adds: I’m happy to announce that the winner of the Wolves Summit’s Great Pitch Contest will be shortlisted to pitch at GTR Asia during GTRV Tradetech Showcase. I’ve been really impressed by the quality of startups that get selected to pitch at Wolves Summit every edition. GTRV and Wolves Summit are members of CEE Chamber of Commerce in Singapore, working together to create a global platform for regional and global innovators to display their entrepreneurial spirit. We share a common purpose to bridge the gap between the CEE startups ecosystem and Singapore.

Umear Naseem, Founder & CEO, Ominous Nanobioscience who attended Wolves Summit in March 2020 shares: “Wolves Summit 11th quickly adapted to the global pandemic and provided a great arena for start-ups to network. It was a great experience filled with lots of excitement and an inspiring atmosphere. The pitching contest was a wonderful way to polish our pitch, get challenging questions from the judges, and to get exposure for our newly founded company.”

Wolves Summit 12th will also explore a wide range of topics from Healthcare & Biotech, Sustainability, and how AI is reshaping the way we move, learn, and work to more fundamental questions about the way our society will operate as a result of COVID-19.

This edition will place great emphasis on the power of collaboration between sectors and international ecosystems, as well as the relationship between large and small businesses. Learn more about the topics, apply to speak, or nominate a rising star here.

An incredible and ever-expanding speaker and partner line-up already includes:

Kelvin Tan, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of GTR Ventures

Michał Olszewski, Deputy Mayor of the Capital City of Warsaw

William De Gale, Co-Founder & Portfolio Manager for BlueBox Asset Management

Marvin Liao, ex-500 Startups Investor

Tanja Sternbauer, the female factor, HeyBeauty

Ms Anna Clunes, British Embassy Warsaw

Simon Drake, Managing Director at Space Ventures

Tal Catran, StartupNation & TEDx Speaker, Ecosystem Builder

Igor Zacharjasz, Engagement Director, Visa

Diana Alice Florescu, Head of Marketing Wayra UK (Telefonica/O2)

For more information about Wolves Summit please visit their website at www.wolvessummit.com



About Wolves Summit

Wolves Summit dedicates itself to fostering deep and productive collaboration between angel investors, VC funds, corporations, and the most promising startups in the CEE region invested in creating real, positive value in the world.

Founded in 2015 in Warsaw, Poland, the conference grew to become the largest tech event in Central and Eastern Europe. Today, Wolves Summit is best known for its matchmaking platform helping its attendees move the needle through meaningful connections. Every edition attracts more than 2500 participants from 80 countries providing 100+ hours of immersive educational content, keynotes, and startup pitches. Find out more at www.wolvessummit.com.

