By Samer Bejjani

B2B SaaS companies spend heavily on events, then capture almost none of the commercial value. The content opportunity isn’t disappearing — it’s just going to waste.

Events in B2B SaaS generate face time with buyers that other channels can’t replicate. Yet most companies treat content capture as an afterthought, producing assets that document rather than persuade. With clearer intent and earlier planning, the same events could feed pipeline and brand-building for months.

Events have always been a core element of the B2B SaaS industry. Conferences, roundtables, launch days, and thought leadership panels are embedded in how companies communicate value, to customers, employees, and potential hires. They reinforce brand positioning and offer a rare opportunity for face-to-face engagement in an otherwise highly digital buying environment.

In the years following Covid, the number of events has increased again, but their measurable commercial impact has not always followed suit. B2B SaaS companies are spending more on production, venues, speakers, and experiences, yet the measurable return is often underwhelming, even when attendance is strong.. The issue isn’t the events themselves. The problem is that their marketing potential is often underutilised. Not just what happens on the day, but how events can be used to create assets that support longer sales cycles and ongoing brand building.

If planned well, events can provide a rich seam of marketing content. Not just a handful of photos and a short highlight video, but material drawn from real interactions, customer conversations, and moments that reflect how a company operates in practice, and that can be repurposed across sales, marketing, and employer branding for months.. But in many organisations, that opportunity is only partially realised.

Why B2B SaaS companies overlook the content potential of events

At the heart of the issue is that events, marketing, and content are often managed with different priorities and timelines. Event teams focus on delivery, with logistics, programming, and attendee experience dominating. Marketing teams are focused on campaigns, metrics, and pipeline generation. Content is typically introduced late, primarily to document what has already been planned.

This creates misalignment, particularly where content capture hasn’t been considered early. The result is that while events are well executed, the outputs tend to reflect what happened, rather than why it mattered or how it should support broader commercial objectives. This often limits how effectively those events contribute to pipeline development, sales enablement, and long-term brand positioning.

These gaps appear regardless of company size. Larger orgs have more stakeholders, smaller teams have less bandwidth, but the outcome is the same.

Events bring together customers, prospects, partners, and internal leaders in a way that is difficult to replicate through other channels within B2B SaaS. They offer a relatively complete view of how a company presents itself in practice, particularly in high-consideration buying environments. But if that isn’t captured deliberately, much of that value remains transient.

To address this, events need to be treated not as isolated moments, but as part of a wider content and brand strategy.

Designing events as content systems

One effective approach is to define the narrative before the event begins. Not just the explicit messaging for the day, but the broader signals the company wants to communicate: its positioning, its customer orientation, and the way its teams engage with prospects and clients.

Creating consistency in those signals requires a planned and coherent narrative that runs throughout the event. Teams naturally focus on agendas and speakers. The more strategic question is: what proof points are being created for buyers evaluating this category?

Once that is established, events can be structured around those themes. That is often the difference between an event that produces a small number of short-term assets and one that supports pipeline development and brand reinforcement over time.

Visuals as strategic assets

Visual assets remain underutilised in many (though not all) B2B SaaS organisations. Photography and video are still often treated as documentation rather than as tools for shaping perception.

In categories where products can appear similar on paper, buyers often place greater weight on softer signals such as credibility, trust, and professionalism. Visual content plays a role in communicating these, particularly in the absence of direct product differentiation.

Yet many companies still rely on generic or inconsistent visual assets around events, even when they’ve invested heavily in the events themselves.. This can limit the effectiveness of otherwise high-value interactions.

From documentation to representation

For many B2B SaaS companies, event content captures what happened, but without considering what it signals to prospective buyers. A more deliberate approach involves identifying moments that carry weight, such as customer validation, executive positioning, or meaningful prospect interactions, and ensuring they are captured in a way that can be repurposed across various marketing activities.

This does not necessarily require large teams, but it does require clear intent and coordination. When content capture is aligned with commercial priorities, it becomes a mechanism for supporting buyer confidence rather than simply recording activity.

When managed in this way, event content can reinforce how a company is perceived across multiple touchpoints in the buying process.

Events hold significant potential within B2B SaaS. But until organisations approach them with clearer intent around capture and reuse, much of that value will remain short-lived, rather than compounding over time.

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