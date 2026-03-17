Join Chicago Booth for a free Executive MBA virtual lecture on 26th March with Professor Ayelet Fishbach, one of the world’s leading experts on motivation and decision making.

How do you stay motivated when progress slows or distractions take over? In this session, you’ll learn how to identify the right goals, overcome the “middle problem” that often derails momentum, resist everyday temptations, and use the support of others to stay on track. Grounded in behavioral science, these strategies will help you pursue your goals with greater clarity and confidence.

Date: Thursday, 26 March

Thursday, 26 March Time: 1:00 PM GMT (London) | 8:00 AM CDT (Chicago) | 9:00 PM HKT (Hong Kong)

1:00 PM GMT (London) | 8:00 AM CDT (Chicago) | 9:00 PM HKT (Hong Kong) Location: Online via Zoom

About the Speaker

Professor Ayelet Fishbach is a renowned expert on motivation and decision making, a TED speaker, and the author of Get It Done: Surprising Lessons from the Science of Motivation. Her award-winning research explores how people pursue goals, exercise self-control, and live up to their highest aspirations.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights into motivation science and learn practical strategies you can apply immediately.

This event is free to attend, but space is limited so registration is necessary.

We look forward to meeting you online.