Last Chance to Join 600+ Quant Leaders in London

Purchase your quant strats visitor ticket at the lowest price available!

Quant Strats Europe 2025 is the leading event for senior professionals in quantitative investing and systematic strategies across Europe.

Join 600+ quants, portfolio managers, data scientists, and researchers from firms like Amundi Asset Management, BlackRock, AQR, BNP Paribas, CFM, Barclays, and Capula Investment Management.

Over two days, immerse yourself in strategic networking, cutting-edge research, and practical insights that shape the future of quant finance.

Get your visitor ticket at the best rate – available only until tomorrow, at 11:59 p.m. Don’t wait – reserve your spot today!

Thanks,

Rhiannon Chandler-Day – Quant Strats Content Director