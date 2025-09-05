London, September 2025 – As sustainability targets tighten and operational costs climb, European businesses are under pressure to adapt. Reuters Events has released a new Circularity Briefing that reveals how upcoming EU legislation could unlock efficiencies and how leading brands are turning circularity into competitive advantage.

Produced by Project Director Claire Tillotson and written by sustainability journalist Mark Hillsdon, the briefing outlines key circularity concepts, regulatory developments, and real-world business impact. It features insights from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and case studies from companies including H&M, Holcim, Philips, and Heineken.

Key Highlights from the Briefing:

EU Circular Economy Legislation: Discover how new policies are reshaping business strategy, with insights from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation on the shift from policy to implementation.

Discover how new policies are reshaping business strategy, with insights from the on the shift from policy to implementation. Circular Economy Act: Explore the implications of this upcoming regulation and how major brands are already advocating for change.

Explore the implications of this upcoming regulation and how major brands are already advocating for change. Real-World Challenges & Solutions: Learn how manufacturers like Heineken are navigating circularity and overcoming operational hurdles.

Learn how manufacturers like are navigating circularity and overcoming operational hurdles. Business Impact: Learn how Interface is leveraging circularity to stand out in the market, proving it’s more than a regulatory requirement.

Learn how is leveraging circularity to stand out in the market, proving it’s more than a regulatory requirement. Essential Concepts Explained: Get up to speed on Digital Product Passports, Extended Producer Responsibility, and “material passports” used in projects like the Edenica office complex.

Download the Circularity Briefing

This free resource is designed for sustainability decision-makers looking to align with upcoming EU regulations and unlock new efficiencies.

