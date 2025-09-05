London, August 2025 – As economic pressures mount and ESG expectations rise, sustainability is no longer a side initiative but a strategic imperative. In a recent Reuters Events webinar, senior leaders from Volkswagen Group, Funke Mediengruppe, and EssilorLuxottica shared how they’re embedding sustainability across business divisions to drive innovation, resilience, and long-term value.
Hosted on July 24, 2025, the webinar “Navigating the Sustainability Landscape: Integrating Strategy Across Business Divisions” was organised by Project Director Katie Kilner and moderated by Sylvan Lutz, Policy Officer at the Transition Pathway Initiative Centre, LSE. The panel featured:
- Dirk Voeste, Chief Sustainability Officer, Volkswagen Group
- Gundula Ullah, Chief Procurement and Sustainability Officer, Funke Mediengruppe
- Elena Dimichino, Chief Corporate Sustainability Officer, EssilorLuxottica
The discussion explored how sustainability can be leveraged as a strategic advantage through cross-functional collaboration, pilot initiatives, performance metrics, and long-term resilience planning.
Key Insights from the Webinar
-
Building Internal Buy-In
Sustainability must demonstrate clear business value. Dirk Voeste emphasized the importance of showing departments “what’s in it for them” – from product positioning to risk mitigation. Funke Mediengruppe’s dedicated sustainability budgets helped overcome early cost barriers.
-
Cross-Functional Collaboration
Elena Dimichino described how EssilorLuxottica’s Eyes on the Planet initiative brings together logistics, EHS, R&D, and procurement in weekly meetings to drive carbon reduction targets and embed sustainability into core operations.
-
Scaling Through Pilot Projects
Gundula Ullah shared how Funke Mediengruppe’s sustainable magazine pilot achieved a 64% emissions reduction, creating a blueprint for broader implementation and internal momentum.
-
Linking Sustainability to KPIs
Volkswagen Group ties sustainability performance to compensation, with 12 KPIs broken down across brands. This integration signals that sustainability is central to business success.
-
Maintaining Long-Term Focus
Despite economic uncertainty, the panel stressed the importance of staying committed. Volkswagen’s Regenerate Plus strategy remains unchanged, reflecting a shift from “nice to have” to “must have.”
