Women in Tech Global and UN Women Call to Shatter the Glass Ceiling in “Beyond Ceilings” Campaign

Women in Tech Global, with the support of UN Women, launched a global awareness campaign to confront the persistent existence of the glass ceiling for girls and women

May 13, 2024, Paris — From a young age, girls are taught that the sky has limits. From experiencing gender bias in school to being promoted more slowly than their male peers, women face the pervasive “glass ceiling” in many ways. Globally, women hold only 28.2% of management positions in the workplace. Of all CEOs of global Fortune 500 companies, 5.8% are female. Despite the progress made in recent decades, if the current pace of change continues, women’s share of leadership positions will reach only 30% by 2050.

Women in Tech Global, with the support of UN Women, launched a global campaign to raise awareness of the persistent existence of invisible yet pervasive barriers — often referred to as the “glass ceiling” — that girls and women face across various sectors, including STEM. The campaign film premiered at the Women in Tech Global Summit 2024 in Paris.

In this short film, created by French creative agency WAY TV and directed by Canadian female director Maïlis, we are transported into the imaginary world of a little girl named Lily. She navigates a world where the ceiling is literally very low, almost within arm’s reach. Her bedroom, dining room, and even the ceiling in her own school — all seem restricted. The film brings the metaphorical glass ceiling into the physical realm, making the unseen barriers faced by women and girls visible and undeniable.

Through Lily’s metaphorical journey, the film portrays the societal constraints that limit women’s ambitions and achievements, unlike men who are often told from an early age that the sky is the limit. “Beyond Ceilings” calls for confronting and challenging the glass ceiling, reminding us of the vast possibilities that await when these barriers are overcome.

The campaign will be supported by TV commercials and out-of-home placements in major cities around the world.

“This campaign is a call for societal change, advocating for collective efforts to dismantle the obstacles that restrict women and girls’ potential. Together, we can break these barriers and ensure that every girl knows that the sky has no limits. This collaborative endeavor with UN Women and WAY TV translates our vision into a narrative that not only resonates but also catalyzes collective action”, said Ayumi Moore Aoki, Founder and CEO of Women in Tech Global.

“As we confront the pervasive ‘glass ceiling’ that restricts the ambitions of girls and women worldwide, our partnership with Women in Tech Global underscores our commitment to empowering women and girls in ICT. Through joint initiatives like ‘Beyond Ceilings’, we strive to break barriers and ensure that every girl knows her potential is limitless. Together, we can shatter the glass ceiling and create a world where gender equality is not just a goal, but a reality”, said Belén Sanz Luque, UN Women Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia.

UN Women Regional Office for Europe and Central Asia (ECA) and Women in Tech Global signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in 2023 to strengthen their cooperation and promote joint initiatives to empower women and girls in ICT across Europe and Central Asia.

Credits:

About Women in Tech Global

Women in Tech® Global is an international organization on a mission to close the gender gap and to help women embrace technology. Headquartered in Paris, it is a global movement with chapters spanning 54 countries across six continents, boasting a membership of over 200,000 individuals. Founded in 2018 by Ayumi Moore Aoki, the organization’s mission is to impact 5 million women and girls in STEM fields by 2030, addressing 5 SDGs. Women in Tech® Global operates on four pillars: education, business, digital inclusion, and advocacy. These pillars underpin the organization’s comprehensive approach to equipping women with the skills necessary for STEAM careers, supporting women entrepreneurs and leaders, ensuring digital access for all, and driving systemic change to challenge gender biases in the tech industry.

About UN Women

UN Women is the United Nations entity dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women. A global champion for women and girls, UN Women was established to accelerate progress on meeting their needs worldwide.

Contacts: