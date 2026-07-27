Corporate travel teams spent a decade defaulting to rideshare for the airport run because it was simple. In 2026, more of them are switching back to fixed-rate car services, and the reason is not luxury. It is the spreadsheet. Global business travel spending hit a record $1.48 trillion in 2024, according to the Global Business Travel Association, with US companies accounting for $538.5 billion of it, and a growing share of that budget is now scrutinised line by line. Surge pricing turned the cheapest option into the least predictable one, and predictability is what a travel budget is built on.

Surge is a budgeting problem

A $60 airport fare that becomes $160 in a storm is not a transport problem, it is a forecasting problem. Multiply that variance across a sales team and a fall of roadshows and the airport line item becomes impossible to plan. Finance cannot approve a number that swings with the weather, and travellers cannot be asked to gamble on the algorithm at the end of a long trip. A fixed rate removes the variance entirely: the same price to the airport at 5am, 5pm, or on a holiday weekend.

The variance is not random, either. Surge peaks precisely when corporate travellers need cars most, because business demand and leisure demand stack on the same evenings and the same weather. The option marketed as cheapest is most expensive exactly when it matters.

What “all-inclusive” should mean

The value is in what the number already contains. A fixed rate that folds in tolls, the congestion surcharge, gratuity, and complimentary wait time is a true cost, not a base fare that grows on the receipt with charges the traveller could not see coming. That distinction is what makes it defensible on an expense report. A finance team can approve a single all-in figure; it cannot easily approve a base fare plus a string of variable add-ons that only resolve after the trip.

Transparency also changes behaviour. When travellers can compare NYC car service rates by vehicle and route before they book, they choose deliberately rather than discovering the cost afterward, and the company gets a predictable spend rather than a monthly surprise.

The risk profile finance actually cares about

Beyond cost, corporate travel carries a duty-of-care obligation that a stranger matched by an app does not satisfy cleanly. A licensed, insured, commercially regulated car with a named, background-checked driver is a materially different risk profile, and for a company moving staff and clients through an unfamiliar city, that difference has legal and reputational weight. Fixed-rate professional operators are built around that standard; the gig model is not.

For the traveller, the same model buys flight tracking, a driver who waits through delays without a meter running, and a meet-and-greet instead of a hunt across a terminal. For a trip landing in New Jersey, a fixed car service to Newark airport settles the whole cost before the flight leaves the ground and puts a professional at arrivals rather than a rideshare zone a walk away.

The quiet shift in how companies book the last mile

The change is not loud, but it is steady. Travel managers who once treated ground transport as a commodity are reclassifying it as a controllable cost with real downside if it goes wrong. Standing corporate accounts, negotiated fixed rates, and the same driver for recurring routes are becoming standard again at companies that measure the true cost of a missed meeting rather than only the sticker price of a ride. Operators who manage standing corporate accounts see the change before the travel managers do: once a company moves to fixed rates, the airport line stops spiking with the weather and the monthly queue of disputed surge charges thins to almost nothing.

Rideshare optimised for the individual on a whim. Fixed-rate car service optimises for the company on a budget, with a known number, a managed risk profile, and a traveller who arrives on time. the Gotham Ride team runs standing corporate accounts on exactly this model, which is why the switch is quiet but steady. In 2026, the budget is winning, and the last mile is where the saving is real.

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