The Biotech Company, Vita Hydrokultur, Building the Manufacturing Platform for the Next Generation of Premium Skincare Ingredients

The most effective skincare ingredients in the world have a problem. They are expensive, difficult to produce consistently, and sourced from systems that the modern beauty industry is increasingly reluctant to depend on: animal tissues, marine life, and engineered microbes that carry regulatory, ethical, and sustainability baggage they can never fully check.

Vita Hydrokultur Group (VHK) believes it has solved that problem. Not by finding better animal sources, or cleaner microbial fermentation tanks, but by growing the same molecules inside plants.

The company, a precision biomanufacturing platform that develops and manufactures plant-derived bioactive proteins and botanical active ingredients, has opened a £1.5m Series A funding round to accelerate its move from proof-of-concept to commercial production.

The Platform That Changes the Equation

Vita Hydrokultur Group’’s core technology is plant molecular farming: using Nicotiana benthamiana, a fast-growing plant, as a temporary bio-manufacturing unit. The plant’s genome is not permanently altered. The process is non-GMO, but during its growth cycle, it is temporarily instructed to express specific human-identical proteins.

These proteins are then harvested and purified using supercritical CO2 extraction, resulting in pharmaceutical-grade consistency without the compromises of traditional production methods.

What makes this commercially compelling is the value density. Vita Hydrokultur has demonstrated it can turn £9 of input into £244 of highly valuable cosmetic ingredients. Each production tower generates approximately £638,000 in annual revenue at 88% gross margin. The company projects revenue growth from £60,000 in 2026 to £8.58m, with EBITDA positive in 2029, reaching £4.8m by 2030.

“The platform may ultimately be more valuable than any individual ingredient,” the company notes in its investor materials. “Vita doesn’t sell vertical farming, it uses precision cultivation to manufacture premium bioactive ingredients.”

Competing Where Others Can’t

The cosmeceutical market, valued at $65.7bn in 2024 and projected to reach $152.58bn by 2034, is not short of ingredient suppliers. What it lacks is a manufacturer that can deliver animal-free, non-GMO, pharmaceutical-grade proteins at scale with full traceability.

Most competitors specialise in either biotechnology or vertical farming. VHK sits at the intersection of both, combining controlled-environment agriculture infrastructure with molecular biology expertise to produce ingredients that current suppliers cannot match on purity, consistency, or ethical positioning.

“Tomorrow’s skincare will be driven as much by biotechnology as by cosmetics,” the company states. “Sustainability is becoming part of product performance, not separate from it.”

Building the Infrastructure

VHK’s R&D facility will be at Norwich Research Park, where innovation meets precision: formulating, stabilising, and optimising plant-grown proteins for real-world skincare performance. Every protocol developed there is designed to flow directly into commercial production with minimal friction.

The commercial facility is planned for Sweden, where abundant renewable hydroelectric power at competitive rates reduces the energy cost burden that has challenged other controlled-environment operations. Swedish municipal planning processes also move quickly, avoiding the delays that have slowed infrastructure projects in other markets. The company has received outline approval from the Swedish Gene Technology Advisory Board.

The Phase One production layout deploys four towers, each holding 72 stacked trays, totalling 1,742m² of production area. The modular design allows towers to be added incrementally, keeping capital deployment aligned with commercial demand.

The Team Behind the Platform

VHK’s leadership combines deep expertise across finance, plant science, and infrastructure. Gary Thorneycroft FCA, Founder and CEO, previously co-founded Jones Food Company, Europe’s largest hydroponic vertical farm, and oversaw its financial and operational strategy before Ocado became a major shareholder. He is joined by Dr. Paul Challinor, a pioneer in Totally Controlled Environment Horticulture (TCEH) and co-founder of Vita Hydrokultur, whose experience spans the design, build, and operation of large-scale vertical farming systems.

The company has also built an advisory network including capital markets expertise, and is supported by Abell Limited, the 30-year-old London-based chartered accountancy and advisory firm, for its current funding round.

Chris Valentine, Head of Private Equity at Abell Limited, shared: “At Abell, we look for businesses where innovation is matched by commercial opportunity. Vita HydroKultur combines proven leadership, proprietary technology and a clear market need in a sector undergoing significant change,” Valentine goes on to say: “We believe the company is well positioned to become an important supplier of next-generation skincare ingredients”

The company’s pre-money valuation stands at £8.8m, with a defined growth strategy targeting a £96m valuation within five years, driven by commercial facility commissioning, tier-1 customer partnerships, and the deployment of additional production towers.

The funding will be used to complete R&D and protein validation, commission the commercial facility, deploy initial growth towers, and support customer acquisition with tier-1 ingredient suppliers and formulation labs.

The beauty industry’s priorities are shifting. Consumer demand for transparency, sustainability, and ethical sourcing is no longer a niche concern; it is moving up the agenda of every major brand. Regulatory pressure is adding complexity to traditional supply chains. And the cost of producing high-performance ingredients through conventional methods is becoming increasingly difficult to justify as alternative platforms mature.

Vita Hydrokultur is set to become a vital part of the industry of skincare ingredients.

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