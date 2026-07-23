Entering a new market without studying who is already there is a bit like walking onto a chessboard mid-game and making a move without looking at the pieces. The board is not empty. Someone has been playing for a while, and they have positions you need to understand before you commit to anything. Soltaros OÜ builds competitive analysis into the front of every expansion effort for exactly this reason: the field is rarely empty, and pretending otherwise tends to be expensive.

This kind of study is something that gets treated as a box to tick, a slide of logos in a deck. Soltaros OÜ treats it as something more useful than that: a working map of where demand is already being met, where it is not, and where a new entrant has a realistic chance to win attention.

Why expansion fails without it

Many competent businesses fail during expansion, one major cause being that they take for granted that the market will behave like their market back home. The competition is different, customers have different expectations, and what worked before no longer works.

The cost of misjudging a new market is well documented. Research found that 36% of companies have delayed or retracted a market entry because of localization challenges, a figure that points to how often expansion runs into realities the company did not see coming. Soltaros OÜ argues that good competitive analysis surfaces many of those realities early, while there is still time and budget to adjust.

What competitive analysis actually examines

A serious study looks at more than who the competitors happen to be. The Soltaros team tends to examine a few dimensions in particular:

Positioning. How rivals describe themselves and which audiences they claim as their own.

Coverage gaps. Which customer needs are being served poorly or not at all in the market?

Pricing and packaging. What the market has been trained to expect and pay over time.

Messaging and tone. How competitors communicate, which reveals what actually resonates locally.

Strengths to avoid head-on. Where a rival is genuinely strong and not worth engaging in a direct fight.

Furthermore, competitive analysis is as much about finding open space as it is about studying opponents. The gaps are often where the real opportunity can be found.

How the analysis shapes the expansion plan

Studying the field is only useful in the event that it changes what the company does. Soltaros OÜ connects the analysis directly to the expansion plan in a few concrete ways.

Choosing where to enter

Not all markets deserve entry, and this is where research comes into play: determining which markets are good prospects and which are overcrowded. Markets with unfulfilled needs should take priority over markets dominated by three major competitors.

Deciding how to position

Once a market is chosen, the analysis informs how the brand should present itself. Soltaros OÜ points out that there is little value in positioning a brand exactly where a strong incumbent already sits. The smarter move is to claim a position that the competitors have left open.

Adapting the message

The competition lets you know what the local audience appreciates, and that information goes straight into adjusting your message to suit that new market, which is never simply a matter of translating your domestic marketing message.

Competitive analysis and market research together

Competitive analysis does not work in isolation. It sits alongside broader audience research, and the two reinforce each other. The research Soltaros OÜ has shared on market research methods that reveal audience behavior across different countries speaks to this pairing directly: understanding rivals tells you the shape of the field, while understanding the audience tells you what they actually want from it.

Together, they answer different halves of the same question. Competitive analysis explains what is already on offer. Audience research explains what people still wish someone would offer. Soltaros OÜ uses both because either one alone gives a dangerously partial picture of the market.

A practical sequence for doing it well

For a company preparing to expand, Soltaros OÜ suggests approaching competitive analysis in a deliberate order rather than gathering scattered facts:

Map the players. List those who are operating in the target market, including the ones that are easy to overlook. Study their positioning. Understand what each one claims and which audience they happen to serve. Find the gaps. Identify needs that existing players underserve or ignore entirely. Test the gap against demand. Confirm that the open space actually has customers in it, not just an empty room. Translate findings into a plan. Turn the analysis into concrete choices about where to enter and how to position.

Therefore, following this order keeps the analysis focused on decisions rather than trivia. The aim is a plan, not a report that sits in a drawer.

Keeping the analysis current

A competitive study is a snapshot, and markets do not hold still. A study done a year ago may describe a field that no longer exists, with new entrants, shifted positioning, and changed pricing. Soltaros OÜ treats competitive analysis as something to maintain rather than complete once and shelve.

This matters most in the period right after entering a market, when a company is still learning, and competitors may respond to its arrival. A few habits keep the picture from going stale:

Revisit the analysis on a schedule , not only when something goes wrong and forces the issue.

Watch for new entrants , which can change the open space around which a strategy was built entirely.

Track competitor messaging changes , since these often signal a shift in what the market wants.

Note your own effect , because a new entrant can prompt incumbents to move.

In contrast, a company that treats competitive analysis as a one-time exercise will find that the advantage it once provided decays quietly. Keeping the study current keeps it useful.

A caution against over-focusing on rivals

There is a failure mode worth naming. A company can become so fixated on its competitors that it starts merely reacting to them, copying their moves and chasing their positions instead of building its own.

Soltaros OÜ is very careful to ensure that the competitive analysis does not become the only driving force of strategy development. Competitors indicate the presence of existing products, but it is the client who makes the choice. A firm that first analyzes its competitors for understanding the market and then consults its own clients for choosing what to create is using the analysis properly.

The bottom line

Market expansion is a wager, and competitive analysis is how Soltaros OÜ improves the odds before placing it. By researching who else is in the market, their strengths and weaknesses, and their gaps in the marketplace, the company is better equipped to enter the market with a position that can be defended rather than one that is merely hoped for. This is the methodological approach to markets that underlies the work of Soltaros OÜ.

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