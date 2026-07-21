London moves fast, and student life here moves right along with it. Red double-deckers roll past centuries-old libraries, the Thames cuts the city into two very different halves, and somewhere in the middle of it all sit three of the world’s most competitive universities UCL, King’s College London, and LSE. All three sit close to the centre, so Bloomsbury, King’s Cross, and the South Bank have become the go-to neighbourhoods for students chasing a short commute.

Rents close to campus keep rising every intake, but the right street can still make a real difference to your budget and your daily routine.

If you’re comparing student accommodation London options for the first time, it helps to start with what’s actually available near each campus, rather than guessing from a map. This guide breaks down five verified properties, what they cost, and who each one suits best.

Top Student Accommodation Options Near UCL, KCL and LSE

Property Name Avg Weekly Rent Distance to Campus Ideal For iQ Bloomsbury From £621/week 7-minute walk to UCL Students wanting premium studios in the heart of Bloomsbury Chapter Kings Cross From £374/week 25-minute walk to UCL / University of London Budget-conscious students wanting flexible instalments Chapter London Bridge From £469/week 15-minute walk to KCL Strand / LSE Students wanting South Bank energy close to KCL and LSE Westminster Residence From £543/week 12-minute walk to KCL Waterloo / LSE Students prioritising proximity to Waterloo campuses Go Britanya – London Bridge From £508/week 15-minute walk to KCL / LSE Students seeking a social, well-connected base near the river

1. iQ Bloomsbury

iQ Bloomsbury sits right at the edge of UCL’s main campus, offering en-suite rooms, studios, and two-bed apartments with all bills included, plus a genuinely social communal setup.

Average Weekly Rent: From £621/week Location: 200 Euston Road, London, NW1 2FA

Location & Connectivity

Places Nearby Travel Time University College London (UCL) 7-minute walk University of London 10-minute walk Westminster Kingsway College 15-minute walk Tesco Express 10-minute walk Ravi Shankar (Indian food) 2-minute walk Euston Square bus stop 1-minute walk

Best Suited For:

Students wanting the shortest possible walk to UCL lectures.

Renters who value a cinema room, study hub, and regular social events.

Those happy to pay a premium for a fully inclusive, central location.

2. Chapter Kings Cross

Chapter Kings Cross keeps costs down while still landing students within reach of UCL, City University, and the University of London, with flexible instalment plans for international guarantors.

Average Weekly Rent: From £374/week Location: 200 Pentonville Road, London, N1 9JP

Location & Connectivity

Places Nearby Travel Time University College London (UCL) 25-minute walk City, University of London 25-minute walk University of London 25-minute walk Sainsbury’s Local 3-minute walk The King Rooster 7-minute walk Kings Cross Road bus stop 1-minute walk

Best Suited For:

Budget-conscious students wanting predictable weekly costs.

International students who need instalment-friendly payment plans.

Students happy with a short bus or tube ride to campus.

3. Chapter London Bridge

Chapter London Bridge puts students on the doorstep of the South Bank, within easy reach of both KCL’s Strand campus and LSE, while keeping London Bridge’s shops and restaurants close by.

Average Weekly Rent: From £469/week Location: 42-46 Weston St, London, SE1 3QD

Location & Connectivity

Places Nearby Travel Time King’s College London (Strand) 15-minute walk / 10-minute tube London School of Economics (LSE) 18-minute walk / 10-minute tube Borough Market 5-minute walk London Bridge Station 4-minute walk Local supermarket 3-minute walk Tower Bridge 12-minute walk

Best Suited For:

Students who want to be close to both KCL and LSE without picking a side of the river.

Renters who enjoy an active food and market scene nearby.

Those prioritising fast transport links over a direct walk.

4. Westminster Residence

Westminster Residence sits just south of the river in Lambeth, making it one of the more convenient bases for students juggling lectures at KCL’s Waterloo campus and LSE.

Average Weekly Rent: From £543/week Location: 200A Lambeth Road, Lambeth, London, SE1 7LR

Location & Connectivity

Places Nearby Travel Time King’s College London (Waterloo) 12-minute walk London School of Economics (LSE) 20-minute walk / 10-minute tube Imperial War Museum 5-minute walk Waterloo Station 10-minute walk Local convenience store 4-minute walk Southbank Centre 15-minute walk

Best Suited For:

Students prioritising a short, direct walk to KCL’s Waterloo campus.

Renters who want quieter residential streets close to the action.

Those wanting easy access to Waterloo’s transport links.

5. Go Britanya – London Bridge

Go Britanya offers a lively, well-located base near London Bridge, giving students quick access to both KCL and LSE along with London Bridge’s restaurants and transport hub.

Average Weekly Rent: From £508/week Location: 42-46 Weston St, London, SE1 3QD

Location & Connectivity

Places Nearby Travel Time King’s College London (Strand) 15-minute walk / 10-minute tube London School of Economics (LSE) 18-minute walk / 10-minute tube Borough Market 5-minute walk London Bridge Station 4-minute walk Tesco Express 3-minute walk The Shard 6-minute walk

Best Suited For:

Students who want a social, well-connected building near the river.

Renters splitting time between KCL and LSE lecture halls.

Those who value being steps from a major transport hub.

What To Look Out For In Student Accommodation Near UCL, KCL or LSE

1. Conveniently located on campus

Being close to big hubs such as Bloomsbury, King’s Cross or the South Bank can really save your bacon, especially during exam weeks when every minute counts.

2. Rental Value and Inclusions

“Look beyond the headline rent and see what’s actually included bills, Wi-Fi, contents insurance and study spaces can all change the real cost of your stay significantly.” This is where it pays to compare a few student apartments London listings side by side, as inclusions can vary a lot between buildings at similar weekly rates.

3. Safety of Neighbourhoods and Student Presence

Students, especially those in their first year and international students, tend to feel safer and more welcome in areas with a large student population, such as Bloomsbury and the South Bank.

4. Environment Conducive to Study

The coursework and deadlines of three universities means quiet rooms, dedicated study spaces, reliable internet and considerate flatmates all matter.

5. Access to Daily Essentials

Being close to supermarkets, pharmacies, cafés, and libraries cuts down on daily travel and makes settling into student life far easier, whichever of the three campuses you’re based near.

Conclusion

London offers a genuinely wide spread of student housing choices for UCL, KCL, and LSE students alike, shaped by neighbourhood, building, and walking distance to campus. Student Accommodation near University of London varies sharply across Bloomsbury, King’s Cross, and the South Bank, and real value comes down to comfort, bills, and daily routine not just the weekly rent. With a bit of research, students can match their budget while still keeping social life, study time, and three very different campuses within easy reach.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



