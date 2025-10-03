The University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School has been ranked the best business school in the United States for 2025, according to the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings of full-time MBA programs. Known for its rigorous academics, strong alumni network, and global reputation, Wharton continues to set the benchmark for graduate business education.

Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business tied for second place, holding their positions as two of the most sought-after MBA programs in the country. The University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business ranked fourth, while the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Sloan School of Management placed fifth, completing the top five.

Dartmouth College’s Tuck School of Business, Harvard Business School, and New York University’s Stern School of Business all tied for sixth place. Columbia Business School followed at ninth, and Yale University’s School of Management rounded out the top ten. These institutions continue to attract ambitious students from around the world, with placement in the top tier signaling academic rigor and strong career outcomes.

Tuition fees among these schools remain among the highest in the nation. Harvard Business School charges $76,410 annually for full-time MBA students, making it the least expensive in the top ten, while Columbia Business School has the highest tuition at $88,300 per year. Wharton, which holds the top spot, charges $84,830 annually.

Enrollment sizes also vary widely. Harvard has the largest full-time MBA class with 1,868 students, while Dartmouth’s Tuck program remains one of the most intimate with 600 students. Stanford, known for its exclusivity, enrolls 854 students in its full-time MBA program, reinforcing its reputation as one of the most selective schools in the world.

The U.S. News methodology considers several factors, including admissions selectivity, average GMAT and GRE test scores, employment rates at graduation and three months later, and peer assessments from academics and employers. These criteria are designed to measure both the quality of education and the career outcomes for graduates. Applicants can access detailed data, such as GMAT averages and post-graduate employment figures, through the U.S. News Business School Compass, a subscription-based tool for program comparison.

The release of the 2025 rankings comes as MBA programs adapt to changes in the global business landscape. Schools like MIT Sloan and Stanford have added more courses in data analytics, innovation, and entrepreneurship, while institutions such as Kellogg and Booth continue to emphasize leadership and experiential learning. At the same time, online MBA programs are becoming more popular for working professionals, but the prestige of a full-time MBA from Wharton, Harvard, or Stanford remains unmatched in terms of global recognition and alumni networks.

