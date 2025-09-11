Wharton Executive Education announced the launch of its new Owner/President/CEO (OPC) Program, a comprehensive 18-month learning experience tailored for leaders of established, often founder-led or family-owned enterprises. The program is designed to help executives navigate disruption, plan for succession, and secure long-term growth.

The initiative responds to the unique challenges faced by founders and chief executives who must balance daily operations with long-term vision. “Too often, we get stuck fighting fires,” said Nancy Rothbard, Wharton management professor, deputy dean, and co-academic director. “We don’t stop to identify the opportunities that could shape our future. This program gives leaders that space to pause, think differently, and build a bold vision for their company and their legacy.”

Structured into three modules held in Philadelphia and San Francisco, with curated electives and executive coaching, the curriculum blends academic rigor with practical application. Participants will explore finance, innovation, succession planning, and growth strategy while building personalized five- and 10-year roadmaps for their companies.

“Many focus on predicting the future, some work on adapting to it,” said Jagmohan Raju, Wharton marketing professor and co-academic director. “OPC helps leaders create a future where they and their businesses can thrive. You learn not just to play the game but to influence the rules of the game.”

Beyond strategy, the program emphasizes personal and organizational reinvention through case studies, simulations, and peer exchange. Raju highlighted the value of this community, calling it “a pillar you can lean on for the rest of your life.”

Graduates will join Wharton’s alumni network of more than 100,000 leaders worldwide, gaining access to events, introductions, and ongoing learning opportunities. “We’re not just handing out frameworks,” Rothbard added. “We’re helping leaders think critically and creatively about their specific business and the kind of company they want to lead into the future. This is about going from excellence to eminence, from what you’ve already achieved to the broader legacy you want to build.”

Enrollment is open, with the first cohort beginning Module 1: Leadership and Finance in Philadelphia from April 27 to May 8, 2026. Module 2: Innovation will take place in San Francisco from January 24 to 28, 2027, followed by Module 3: Legacy and Growth in Philadelphia from September 20 to October 1, 2027.

