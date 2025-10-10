The University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business and Salesforce Ventures-backed consultancy Thunder have launched the USC Agentic AI Research Lab, a new initiative focused on equipping students, researchers, and businesses with the skills and insights needed to thrive in the evolving world of agentic artificial intelligence.

The lab is designed to become a collaborative hub where academia and industry meet to explore how agentic AI will transform business strategy, workforce capabilities, and investment models. It will also offer students valuable access to internships and career opportunities with companies leading the AI revolution.

“By engaging directly with companies in real time and working on real problems, our students can apply and extend their knowledge and skills in real-world contexts. It’s a win for our corporate partners, but a bigger win for our students,” said Geoff Garrett, Dean of USC Marshall School of Business. “Nothing is more important than helping our students both understand and contribute to the AI revolution by working with cutting-edge companies like Thunder.”

Carter Wigell, founder and CEO of Thunder, emphasized the transformative nature of agentic AI in shaping the business landscape. “Agentic AI represents the most significant business shift of our lifetimes,” Wigell said. “By combining the academic strength of USC Marshall, the global innovation engine of Salesforce, and Thunder’s expertise in driving AI business change, we’re creating a launchpad for the next generation of business leaders to thrive in this era of transformation.”

The USC Agentic AI Research Lab will initially focus on four key sectors where artificial intelligence is making rapid advances: healthcare, corporate applications, high-tech industries, and the public sector. Research in these areas aims to uncover how AI-driven decision-making and automation can improve efficiency, innovation, and long-term growth.

Alongside the lab’s launch, the EdTech Innovation Hub Awards (ETIH) also opened entries for its 2026 program, which recognizes groundbreaking efforts in education technology, particularly in AI integration, workforce development, and digital learning.

The awards celebrate global innovators developing AI-driven assessment tools, personalized learning platforms, and digital upskilling solutions that connect education with tangible career outcomes. Submissions are open to organizations across the UK, the Americas, and internationally. Winners will be announced on January 14, 2026, during an online showcase featuring expert commentary on emerging trends and standout innovation.

All winners and finalists will also be highlighted in ETIH’s first print magazine, set to debut at BETT 2026, one of the world’s leading education technology events.

The partnership between USC Marshall and Thunder reflects a growing movement among academic institutions to align education with technological change. By fostering collaboration between students, researchers, and global companies, the USC Agentic AI Research Lab aims to prepare the next generation of leaders to navigate and shape the future of intelligent business systems.

