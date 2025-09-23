The world of work is shifting rapidly, and many professionals are turning to an MBA to strengthen their skills and expand their networks. “The world of work is changing faster than ever, and it’s not always easy to know what the right next step looks like,” LinkedIn noted in releasing its latest ranking of top MBA programs.

The social network said the degree continues to carry weight across industries. Since 2010, the share of senior leaders with an MBA on LinkedIn has risen by 32 percent, while the number of entrepreneurs holding the credential has climbed by 87 percent.

LinkedIn’s annual ranking, based entirely on career outcomes, highlights schools whose alumni consistently advance in leadership roles, secure jobs after graduation, and build strong professional connections.

Stanford Graduate School of Business topped the list, followed by Harvard Business School, INSEAD, the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and the Indian School of Business. Other institutions in the top ten include Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, MIT Sloan School of Management, Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business, Columbia Business School, and London Business School.

The analysis reviewed thousands of alumni profiles to assess job titles, skill sets, and geographic reach. Stanford alumni were most likely to become founders, CEOs, or product managers, with strengths in product strategy and deep learning. Harvard graduates frequently moved into consulting and executive positions, while INSEAD alumni excelled in private equity and stakeholder management across Europe.

Beyond the top tier, LinkedIn’s list spans 100 programs worldwide, including schools in India, Singapore, Canada, and Europe. Many institutions earned recognition for specific strengths, such as networking, leadership, job placement, or gender diversity.

LinkedIn also offered a free LinkedIn Learning path until October 15 for professionals who want to sharpen their business skills without pursuing a degree.

