Family-controlled businesses eventually face a moment no strategy document can fully prepare them for: the founder who built the company has to hand it to someone else. A UK betting company that has quietly become one of the largest privately-owned gambling operators in the world is a useful lens for a problem that’s showing up across family businesses globally right now, regardless of industry.

Why this question applies to Bet365 specifically

Denise Coates founded Bet365 in 2000 and remains its majority shareholder and joint chief executive more than two decades later. Her position as Britain’s highest-paid businesswoman was reconfirmed this past year: a recent report on the company’s latest filings found that Coates took home at least £280m for the year, combining a £104m salary with her majority share of a £353.6m dividend payout. That concentration of ownership and control is precisely the structure that makes succession planning both more urgent and more complicated than it is at a widely-held public company.

The data behind why this keeps coming up

This isn’t a Bet365-specific problem – it’s structural to family-controlled businesses everywhere. A 2026 global survey of 1,587 family businesses across 35 countries found that 40% expect a CEO change within a decade, yet only around half of those with a succession plan describe it as broad and well-developed. The same research identified reluctance from current leadership to step aside as one of the three biggest barriers to a smooth transition, alongside next-generation readiness and difficulty identifying a suitable successor. None of that is a criticism of any one founder – it’s a near-universal pattern among businesses built around a single controlling owner-operator.

What a successful multi-generational transition actually looks like

This site’s own coverage of a European logistics group offers a useful counterpoint. The Raben Group profile traces three generations of a family business turning global, from a grandfather transporting local farm produce in 1930s Netherlands, to his son expanding into Poland, to his grandson – who started out washing the company’s trucks – building it into an operation spanning 13 countries and ten thousand employees. What stands out isn’t the scale, but the deliberateness: each generational handover came with the incoming leader already deeply embedded in the operational reality of the business, not parachuted in at the top.

Where Bet365 currently sits against that pattern

Bet365’s current bonus code and offer terms on ToffeeWeb are a small but telling detail in this picture – the same standalone, clearly disclosed format used across the company’s UK consumer-facing pages reflects an operation still run with founder-level attention to detail on every part of the business, from regulatory disclosure down to individual promotional terms. That level of hands-on control is exactly what makes a company resilient under one owner-operator, and exactly what a governance committee has to figure out how to preserve, or replace, whenever leadership eventually changes hands.

Why neither extreme is obviously the right answer

The Deloitte data also found that family businesses expecting to appoint a non-family CEO after succession are projected to roughly double, a sign that many owner-controlled companies are hedging against the risk of an unready internal successor. But bringing in outside leadership carries its own cost: institutional knowledge, the specific operational instincts that built the business in the first place, and the kind of hands-on discipline visible in something as granular as how consumer terms get disclosed can be difficult to transfer to someone without decades inside the business. Neither a family-only succession nor a fully external one is a safe default – it depends entirely on how deliberately the handover is built, which is the same lesson the Raben Group case makes clear.

Why the underlying caution matters regardless of who eventually leads the company

None of the governance detail changes what the underlying product is for the people using it. According to the Gambling Commission’s 2025 Gambling Survey for Great Britain, 2.4% of adults – roughly 1.3 million people – meet the threshold for problem gambling, with a further 3.1% classed as at-risk. The signs researchers flag are specific: chasing a loss with a bigger stake, needing to bet more for the same buzz, hiding how much time or money is going into it, or feeling anxious when unable to place a bet. Anyone recognising those signs, in themselves or someone close to them, can contact GamCare or use GAMSTOP to self-exclude from every UK-licensed gambling site at once.

The takeaway for anyone studying founder-controlled companies

Every family business eventually runs out of runway on the founder’s tenure, whether it takes twenty years or eighty. What separates the companies that handle that moment well from the ones that stumble isn’t the size of the business or the industry it’s in – it’s whether the next generation of leadership, family or otherwise, was given real operational grounding long before the handover became urgent.

18+. Gambling can be addictive. Please play responsibly. Gambling is strictly prohibited for individuals under the age of 18. Need help? Visit GambleAware.org or call 0808 8020 133 (available 24/7). You can self-exclude from all UK-licensed gambling websites via GAMSTOP. Support is also available via GamCare. All promotions are subject to eligibility, wagering requirements, and full T&Cs. See operator site for details. Commercial content – contains an affiliate link.

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