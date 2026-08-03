If you’re planning a move this year, you’ve probably noticed something at the pump: gas is expensive. Regular gasoline has been running above $4 a gallon nationally through the summer of 2026, and most states are sitting at $4 or more per gallon.

For years, fuel barely made it onto a moving budget. It was the sort of cost you rounded up and forgot about. That’s harder to do now. Let’s look at what’s actually changed, and what it means if you’re weighing up a relocation this year.

DIY moves cost more than people expect

Most rental trucks get under 10 miles per gallon, and that number drops further once the truck is loaded or towing a car behind it. On a 2,000-mile move, say Ohio to Texas, a 20 or 30 cent jump in the price of gas can add a few hundred dollars in fuel alone, on top of the rental fee, tolls, motel nights, and meals on the road. The “cheap DIY move” starts to look a lot less cheap.

Full-service movers aren’t immune either

Many moving contracts include a fuel surcharge clause. That means the quote you get in March can climb by the time your truck rolls in June, if diesel has gone up in the meantime.

It’s worth reading that clause before you sign anything, a small habit that can save you an unpleasant surprise later.

People are changing how they move, not just when

Fuel costs are also changing what the move itself looks like, not just what happens with the car. More households now weigh a portable moving container against a truck rental, since a company driver handles the container instead of the family handling the fuel and the miles themselves. Others hire movers just to load and unload, then drive a smaller, more fuel-efficient vehicle over the same route.

Timing has become part of the calculation too. Some push a move back a few weeks to dodge a known price spike, or downsize beforehand so there’s less to haul. None of this was a serious consideration when gas was cheap and predictable. Now it sits right alongside picking a mover or comparing neighbourhoods.

Relocation decisions are getting more deliberate

Remote and hybrid work broke the old link between where you live and where your desk is. That’s given a lot of households a real choice about location. But choice cuts both ways. If you’re free to move anywhere, the total cost of getting there, fuel included, becomes part of that decision, not an afterthought.

US Census Bureau migration data keeps showing the same pattern: people leaving expensive coastal states for cheaper ones in the South and Midwest. That trend predates today’s gas prices. But the cost of the move itself is now part of whether the relocation actually makes sense.

Companies leaning into flexible or remote-first policies are handing their people this kind of choice, as a recent look at how businesses are stress-testing their work-from-home policies shows. That freedom comes with logistics attached, and fuel is now a visible part of that conversation.

It gets more complicated for international assignments too, where relocation costs sit alongside a longer list of financial obligations, tax among them, as this piece on what follows professionals across borders lays out. Fuel is a small piece of that picture next to tax compliance. But it’s a piece that’s easy to leave out of a budget drawn up months before the move.

Don’t forget what happens to the cars

Here’s a situation that plays out all the time. A family with two cars is moving from Michigan to Arizona, and someone has to drive each one, which usually means two adults doing 1,800 miles solo, or one person flying back and forth to shuttle the second car. Neither option is fun, and both assume gas stays cheap and nobody’s schedule falls apart along the way.

Shipping the second car instead of driving it has become a common workaround, especially for longer or cross-country moves. The car goes on a carrier while the household travels together, and it turns up at the new address around the same time as everything else.

The financial case gets stronger every time gas prices climb. Add up fuel for a multi-day solo drive, plus the motel nights, plus the mileage put on a car that needs to run for years to come. It often comes close to what shipping the same car would cost, sometimes more. Ask how much it costs to ship a car, and the honest answer is that it depends mostly on distance, the vehicle itself, and whether you choose open or enclosed transport. But for a long haul, shipping frequently wins once every driving cost gets counted honestly.

There’s a packing upside too. Most auto transport companies let you leave a modest amount of personal belongings in the car while it ships, useful when the moving truck is already full. Running the numbers through a car shipping cost calculator before the move date is set makes the comparison against driving straightforward, and it’s worth doing given how much gas prices have moved this year. There’s also the part that doesn’t show up on any spreadsheet: two or three days of solo interstate driving in an already stuffed car is exhausting, and shipping the vehicle takes that whole leg of the move off the table.

Build fuel into the plan from the start

Treating fuel as a rounding error inside the wider moving budget doesn’t hold up anymore, not with pump prices moving this much this year on the back of instability in global energy markets.

In practice, that means giving fuel its own line in the budget from day one, getting more than one moving quote before locking in a date, and checking exactly how a fuel surcharge clause works before signing anything. For anyone with a second vehicle to deal with, it also means weighing shipping it against driving it, rather than defaulting to whichever feels more familiar.

None of this makes moving cheap. But it does mean the number in the budget actually matches the number on the pump, whether that’s the truck, the movers, or the second car sitting in the driveway.