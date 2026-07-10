By Marshall Scabet

A mid-size manufacturer I worked with had a territory sales manager role open for seven months. The plant was running fine. Production was on schedule. But an entire region had no one carrying the bag, and every week that passed meant relationships with distributors going cold and competitors getting a foot in the door. The company had posted the job everywhere. They had a stack of applicants. What they didn’t have was a single candidate who understood how to sell a technical, long-cycle product to an engineer who needed to be convinced, not persuaded.

That gap between having applicants and having candidates is the real story behind manufacturing’s talent crisis, and it’s a story most coverage of the issue misses.

A Shortage Everyone Is Watching, and a Second One Nobody Is

Manufacturing’s labor shortage is well documented at this point. Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute project that as many as 1.9 million manufacturing jobs could go unfilled by 2033 if current trends hold. Manufacturers reported roughly 4.1% of roles sitting open in early 2026, and about one in four companies is dealing with vacancy rates above 5%. A big driver is demographic: nearly 26% of the existing manufacturing workforce is expected to retire by 2030, taking decades of institutional knowledge with them.

Most of that conversation focuses on the factory floor: welders, machinists, technicians. Fair enough. Those roles matter enormously. But there’s a second shortage sitting quietly underneath the first one, and it may do more damage to a manufacturer’s growth than an empty machine operator seat ever could. It’s the shortage of sales professionals who can actually sell what gets built.

Why Sales Talent Is a Different Problem

Selling industrial equipment, engineered products, or capital equipment isn’t the same skill set as selling software or consumer goods. These are consultative, technically demanding, relationship-driven sales cycles that often stretch six months to a year or longer. A territory sales manager for a capital equipment company needs to understand the product at an engineering level, navigate a buying committee, and hold a relationship through a long, patient sales process. That combination of technical fluency and sales discipline is rare, and it doesn’t show up reliably on a job board.

This is where a lot of manufacturers get their hiring strategy wrong. They treat a sales opening the same way they’d treat any other opening: post it, screen resumes, interview whoever applies. The problem is that people who apply to a job posting and people who are actually capable of performing in a complex industrial sales role are two different populations. Job boards surface applicants. They rarely surface candidates, meaning people who are already succeeding somewhere else and have to be found and recruited, not waited on.

The cost of getting this wrong is significant. Industry data puts the average cost of replacing a sales rep, factoring in recruiting, ramp time, and lost pipeline, at around $115,000. Turnover in B2B sales roles runs close to 35% annually, roughly three times the average across all industries. And even when a company hires the right person, a new outside sales rep typically takes four to seven months to reach full productivity. Stack a bad hire on top of a slow search, and a single open territory can cost a manufacturer more than a year of lost revenue in that market.

What Management Needs to Change

The manufacturers who are winning this talent war aren’t doing anything exotic. They’ve just stopped treating sales hiring as a paperwork exercise and started treating it as a structured evaluation process. Three shifts make the biggest difference.

First, evaluate for skills, mindset, and behavior, not just experience. A resume tells you what someone has done. It doesn’t tell you whether they have the resilience to prospect through a long sales cycle, the discipline to manage a territory without daily supervision, or the behavioral traits that predict whether they’ll still be performing eighteen months from now. Structured behavioral assessments catch what interviews alone miss.

Second, source proactively instead of waiting for applicants. The best territory sales managers are rarely job hunting. They’re already producing for someone else. Reaching them requires direct outreach and an active network, not a posting and a prayer.

Third, treat the hiring decision with the same rigor as a capital investment, because that’s effectively what it is. A bad sales hire in a technical, long-cycle role doesn’t just cost a salary. It costs a territory, a set of relationships, and time that competitors will happily use to move in.

This is also where accountability matters. Most recruiting firms offer guarantees in the 30 to 90 day range, which barely covers the ramp period for a complex sales role, let alone the point where performance actually becomes clear. At Precision Sales Recruiting, a manufacturing sales recruiting firm built specifically around this problem, we back placements with a 12-month replacement guarantee because a hiring decision in this space needs enough runway to prove itself.

The Takeaway

Manufacturing’s labor shortage isn’t a single problem. It’s a factory floor shortage and a sales talent shortage happening at the same time, and only one of them gets most of the attention. As retirements accelerate and competition for experienced industrial sales professionals tightens, the manufacturers that treat sales hiring as a structured, deliberate process, evaluating skills, mindset, and behavior, and sourcing candidates instead of waiting for applicants, will be the ones who keep their territories covered while everyone else is still writing job postings.

About the Author

Marshall Scabet is the Founder and CEO of Precision Sales Recruiting, a national recruiting firm specializing in manufacturing and complex B2B sales talent. He is the creator of The PRECISION Method™ and the author of the forthcoming book, The PRECISION Method™: A Leader’s Guide to Hiring Top Sales Talent. Precision Sales Recruiting is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas and serves manufacturers nationwide.

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