Starbucks is shifting gears under CEO Brian Niccol, announcing plans to hire thousands of new baristas and slow its push toward automation. The decision comes as the coffee chain faces weakening sales and growing customer dissatisfaction.

Niccol, who joined Starbucks in September 2024 to revive the brand, acknowledged that earlier efforts to reduce staffing and rely on automated systems like the Siren Craft System had fallen short. Introduced in 2022, the technology was intended to simplify drink preparation and improve efficiency. However, Niccol admitted, “That wasn’t an accurate assumption with what played out.”

In response, the company began testing higher staffing levels in select locations late last year and is now expanding the effort to 3,000 stores in 2025. While the move will increase operating costs, Niccol believes the investment will drive customer satisfaction and, eventually, revenue growth.

Alongside staffing changes, Starbucks is refreshing its stores, menu offerings, and even employee uniforms—requiring dark, solid-colored shirts to make the iconic green apron more prominent.

Despite these efforts, Starbucks reported a 1% dip in global sales for the first quarter of 2025, marking its fifth consecutive quarterly decline. Shares dropped over 6.5% following the earnings release.

Related Readings: