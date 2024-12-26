A strike at Starbucks is escalating, with over 300 U.S. stores expected to participate in a five-day work stoppage ending on Christmas Eve, according to Starbucks Workers United. The union projects more than 5,000 employees will join the strike, making it the largest in the company’s history.

Starbucks, which operates over 10,000 company-owned locations nationwide, reported that 98% of its stores remained open on Tuesday, though around 170 were closed. However, the union contends that more than 290 stores were “fully shut down” and over 300 are striking across 45 states.

Union representatives have organized strikes in major cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Seattle, citing disputes over wages, staffing, and scheduling. Starbucks described the strike’s impact as “very limited” but declined to provide updated details.

The strike follows a rejected company proposal offering no immediate wage increases and a 1.5% pay hike in future years. “These strikes are just the beginning,” an Oregon barista said, as the union pushes for more significant economic reforms.

