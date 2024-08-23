Starbucks has appointed former Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol as its new chairman and CEO, effective September 9, following the unexpected departure of Laxman Narasimhan. Niccol, known for his transformative leadership at Chipotle, where he nearly doubled revenue and increased profits sevenfold, is expected to bring a similar approach to Starbucks. His emphasis on stewardship and enhancing customer and employee experiences aligns with the company’s mission during this pivotal time. Investors responded positively to the news, with Starbucks shares soaring 24%, the highest single-day gain since its 1992 IPO.

Related Readings: