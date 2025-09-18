The University of St Gallen in Switzerland has once again claimed the top spot in the Masters in Management 2025 ranking, published on September 8. It marks another year of dominance for the Swiss institution, which continues to lead a field of 100 schools evaluated globally.

HEC Paris secured second place, with alumni reporting the highest weighted salary on the list at $141,611. Insead came in third, maintaining its reputation as one of France’s most competitive business schools. Portugal’s Nova School of Business and Economics and China’s Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management tied for fourth, while Shanghai Jiao Tong University’s Antai College ranked sixth, bolstered by strong career service performance.

St Gallen distinguished itself with a weighted salary of $139,921 and a 98 percent employment rate within three months of graduation. These figures reflect its consistent ability to place graduates in high-demand roles across industries and markets.

China showed strong representation this year. Tongji University ranked eighth with an average graduate salary of $160,163, one of the highest in the rankings. India also performed strongly, with the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad ranking 34th but recording the top average salary overall at $181,239. Other Indian schools including IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, and XLRI Xavier School of Management all posted 100 percent employment rates.

European institutions remained highly competitive. ESCP Business School placed seventh, London Business School tied for tenth, and Stockholm School of Economics landed in ninth place. French schools dominated in volume, with ESSEC, EDHEC, Skema, Audencia, and Neoma all earning spots in the top 30.

The ranking also highlighted rising schools outside Europe. Morocco’s Rabat Business School entered the top 20 for the first time, tying for 20th. Singapore Management University and Hult International Business School in the U.S. also made appearances in the top 65 and top 50, respectively.

Overall, the results underscore the increasing globalization of business education, with Asia, Europe, and the Middle East all making gains. Despite growing competition, St Gallen continues to set the benchmark in career support and graduate outcomes, consolidating its reputation as the world leader in management education.

