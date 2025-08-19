Switzerland Joins Finland for Nordic Business Forum 2025

Switzerland and Finland are joining forces on one of Europe’s premier business stages, with the University of St. Gallen partnering for the first time with the Nordic Business Forum. The annual leadership gathering will take place on September 24–25, 2025, at Messukeskus in Helsinki.

The event, themed “Moving Forward: Foresight, Growth, Strategy,” will bring together more than 7,000 top executives and business owners, alongside a livestream audience of 25,000. Organizers said the partnership reflects the two nations’ shared reputation for quality, innovation and reliability, as well as their global influence in business and education.

This year’s lineup of speakers includes music producer Rick Rubin, former Apple executive Angela Ahrendts, author Simon Sinek, marketing professor Jonah Berger, futurist April Rinne, INSEAD professor Gianpiero Petriglieri, Vinted co-founder Milda Mitkute, IMD professor Howard Yu, entrepreneur Diana Kander, digital thinker Peter Hinssen and former Nokia chairman Risto Siilasmaa.

In the weeks leading up to the forum, the University of St. Gallen said it would release insights into its partnership, highlighting the significance of the collaboration.

The Nordic Business Forum has become one of Europe’s largest leadership events, offering a platform for global executives to explore new strategies for growth and innovation.

Related Readings