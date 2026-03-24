Spotify is putting more focus on artificial intelligence as it tries to give users a reason to stay, even as competition from Apple, Amazon, and YouTube continues to grow.

The company recently introduced new features that let users describe the kind of music they want using simple prompts. By working with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, listeners can request playlists based on their mood, what they’re doing, or even a particular theme. Instead of endlessly scrolling, they can simply type in what they want to hear.

Spotify is also adding features like its AI DJ and Prompted Playlists to make discovering music feel more personal and natural. These tools help users find songs more quickly and often suggest tracks they might not have found by themselves.

Streaming platforms today offer very similar music libraries, which makes it harder to stand out based on content alone. Because of this, companies are now competing more on experience. The easier it feels to discover new music, the more likely users are to keep using the same app.

Industry watchers believe AI could play an important role in keeping users engaged, especially as more songs become available across platforms. In the long run, the services that best understand listener preferences may have the strongest advantage.

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