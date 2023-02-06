There are hundreds of online casinos in Canada but not a lot is on the same league as Spin Casino. This Canadian online casino caters mostly to slot fans, but there’s more to it than meets the eye.

We’ll talk about this casino’s features in this in-depth Spin Casino review, but to give you an overview of what this Canadian site is all about, here’s a quik rundown of its pros and cons.

Spin Casino Canada Pros:

Sign-up bonus up to C$1,000

100 free spins on Wheel of Wishes

Daily match deposit offers

Daily spins on the Bonus Wheel

Spin Casino mobile apps

Online casino games by Microgaming

24/7 Live Chat customer support

Plethora of banking options

Spin Casino Canada Cons:

Does not support cryptocurrencies

Lack of Spin Casino no deposit bonus offers

Most rewarding Spin Casino Canada bonuses & promotions:

C$1,000 Welcome Bonus and 100 Free Spins: One of the best online casino sites in the industry greets newcomers with a welcome bonus package valued up to C$1,000 and 100 free spins.

Daily Match Deposit Bonus Offers: At the time of writing this review, Spin Casino no deposit bonus codes 2023 and standard CA online casino no deposit bonus offers are not available, but a selection of deposit bonuses is offered to returning players.

Bonus Wheel Promotions: While you may be disappointed by the lack of Spin Casino no deposit codes, there is a fantastic array of Bonus Wheel rewards to look forward to. More specifically, at Spin Casino Canada, all players who have deposited money get spins on the Bonus Wheel every four hours.

Loyalty Program: We also have to mention Spin Casino Canada Loyalty Program. All customers collect loyalty points by playing their favourite games. In addition, the casino greets newcomers by offering them 2,500 loyalty points right away to help them get started.

We also looked for Spin Casino free chips 2023 but could not find any bonuses of this kind. Still, there is much more to say about Spin Casino that you will want to stay with until the end.

Formerly called Spin Palace, this iGaming site is also an excellent choice for bonus hunters, and its great bonus department features a welcome bonus package that grants up to C$1,000 in bonus money on top of 100 free spins.

At Spin Casino Canada, customers can also benefit from daily and weekly bonus offers and promotions after they claim their sign-up bonus.

In the following sections of our detailed, unbiased Spin Casino review, we examine everything this top-notch online gambling site has to offer.

Check out the amazing casino games and bonuses at Spin Casino.

The Best Stand-Out Features of Spin Casino Canada

Vibrantly Designed Website: The Spin Casino website is dominated by colorful design details, as one would expect from an excellent, modern online casino. The user interface has been designed to allow easy navigation on all devices. The main menu features quick links to the most important Spin Casino pages, ensuring easy navigation for desktop and mobile users.

Spin Casino App for iOS & Android: Unlike many other online casinos, Spin Casino offers native iOS and Android mobile casino apps to customers who prefer gaming on their mobile devices. If you do not want to deal with the hassle of downloading and installing the Spin Casino mobile app, you can easily engage in instant-play mobile gaming sessions.

Regular Slot Tournaments: If you prefer slot games over other casino games, check out Spin Casino’s selection of slot tournaments. These tournaments are free and generally feature prize pools of C$200. To take part, players need to make deposits of C$10, C$20, or C$30.

VIP Specials: Every time you play your favourite casino games for real money, you collect comp points. As you earn loyalty points, you also benefit from loyalty specials, which come in the form of guaranteed deposit bonuses of up to 120%. Members of the Spin Casino VIP Program are also entitled to other perks and benefits, so being a member pays off.

Casino Games by Microgaming: While Microgaming powers the best online casinos operating in the industry, the selection of Microgaming titles at Spin Casino is truly unmatched. Aside from Microgaming video slots, Spin Casino houses one of the biggest selections of Microgaming progressive jackpot slots, and the selection includes Mega Moolah and Major Millions.

Reliable Support and FAQs Section: Spin Casino customer support team is reachable via live chat 24/7 and email. However, before using either of these two contact options, you can check the casino’s Help/FAQs section to learn more about the casino’s payment service, bonuses, submitting verification documents, and more.

A plethora of Banking Options: To deposit money to your Spin Casino account, you can use credit/debit cards, popular e-wallets, Interac, Paysafe Card, and several other options. To withdraw money, you can use standard bank wire transfers, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets.

While withdrawal requests remain pending for 24 hours, the casino processes withdrawal requests within seven days, sooner if you use any of the available e-wallets.

Is Spin Casino Legit?

Since 2001, Spin Casino has been a pioneer in the iGaming industry. In Canada, Baytree Interactive Ltd, licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission and registered in Guernsey, is responsible for the casino.

Aside from being licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, Spin Casino also holds a license from the Malta Gaming Authority. This means that Spin Casino is a reputable, licensed, and trustworthy iGaming site for Canadian players.

Discussing the casino’s reputability, it is worth mentioning that its Random Number Generator is regularly audited for fair play by eCogra.

Aside from taking fair play very seriously, the casino also takes the safety of its customers very seriously. This is why it employs various advanced safety and security measures to protect its customers’ personal details.

One of these safety measures comes in the form of a 128-bit SSL encryption technology that protects your personal and financial data.

To summarize, all Spin Casino registrants can be assured that Spin Casino has gone above and beyond to offer risk-free, safe gambling sessions. However, before you start playing, ensure that engaging in iGaming activities is not prohibited in your area.

How to Sign Up and Claim a Bonus with Spin Casino CA

Below, we walk you through registering for an account at Spin Casino, making your first deposit, and claiming your welcome bonus.

Step 1: Head to Spin Casino

Visit Spin Casino via our link

Click the huge “Sign-Up” button

Enter the required personal info

Provide your email address

Choose your password and username

Step 2: Complete the Registration

Provide your date of birth and full name

Enter your mobile phone

Pick your currency

Accept the casino’s Terms & Conditions

Save your Spin Casino login credentials

Step 3: Claim your Bonus and Play

Head to the Banking section

Pick your preferred payment method

Make a minimum deposit of C$20

Claim your welcome bonus

Return to the lobby and play

How Spin Casino Canadian Players Are Treated

Spin Casino’s customer support team can be reached through a standard email service or a handy live chat feature that works around the clock.

Live Chat is the best option if you urgently need assistance. If this is not the case, you can use the casino’s email service or get help through its handy FAQs section. If you contact the casino’s customer care agents via email, expect a response within 24 hours.

At Spin Casino, there are no commission fees on deposits and withdrawals. Still, depending on which currency you choose during registration, you may need to deal with currency exchange fees.

Aside from offering a plethora of deposit and withdrawal options, Spin Casino is known for processing withdrawal requests timely.

In particular, all withdrawal requests remain pending for at least 24 hours before the casino will process them.

Withdrawals via e-wallets are processed within 48 hours, between three and seven working days, when requested via credit/debit cards and standard bank transfers. You can request to withdraw up to C$10,000 in 24 hours.

Before you can request a withdrawal of your winnings, the casino needs to verify your age and identity, as mentioned in its Privacy Policy.

In other words, you need to submit verification documents to confirm your identity, and this is how most casinos operate these days to prevent underage gambling and money laundering.

To ensure its customers’ well-being, Spin Casino allows its customers to set daily, weekly, and monthly deposit limits by contacting its customer care team. Players can also request the casino to suspend their accounts for at least 24 hours.

Spin Casino Canada Review: Everything You Need to Know

This is the main section of the review as we focus on the most interesting details regarding Spin Casino gaming lobby, bonuses department, payment services, and everything else.

Online Slots: 4.95/5

If you prefer Microgaming slots, chances are Spin Casino has your favorite slot machine, whether you want to play older or newer Microgaming video and classic slots. Spin Casino also features games by several other software providers, but Microgaming mainly supplies its slots.

As expected, there is a separate section for slots where you will find many popular slot machines. The list includes 9 Masks of Fire, Gold Blitz, Wacky Panda, Midas Magic, Pile’Em Up, Trojan Kingdom, Mask of Amun, Break Da Bank Again, Agent Jane Blonde, and others.

Aside from Microgaming video and classic slots, Spin Casino lets you hunt down staggering progressive jackpots on the best Microgaming jackpot slot games, including Poseidon Ancient Fortunes Megaways, Mega Moolah, Galactic Gold, Leprechaun Links, Age of Conquest, Hyper Strike, Treasure Nile, and many other hit games.

If you are interested in playing free slots, you can do so at the casino once you register for an account.

Classic Table Games: 4.9/5

Like other casinos owned and operated by the same company, the site features all the most popular table games.

The selection includes a plethora of different variants of the most beloved classic games, including Turbo Multifire Roulette, Classic Blackjack, Premier Blackjack with Lucky Lucky, Extreme Multifire Roulette, European Blackjack, European Roulette, Redeal Blackjack, Baccarat, Sic Bo, and Single Deck Blackjack Gold Series, among others.

If you want to build your bankroll playing video poker, you can try your luck on All Aces Poker, Deuces Wild Poker, Bonus Poker Deluxe, Joker Poker, Aces & Faces, or Jacks or Better.

There are also three Hold’em Poker variants with buy-ins of just C$5 and C$10. Free online casino games are available to all registered customers.

Live Casino Games: 4.8/5

One of the latest sections added to the Spin Casino gaming library is a live casino online lobby with a huge variety of live dealer games.

Powered by Pragmatic Play, the live casino lobby houses Live Baccarat Super 8, Andar Bahar, Speed Blackjack, Lounge Blackjack, Speed Roulette, Clubhouse Roulette, Mega Sic Bo, Lotus Speed Baccarat, Sweet Bonanza Candyland, Blazing Dragon Tiger, and quite a few other games.

Specialty Games: 4.7/5

The casino is an excellent choice if you are interested in playing bingo and scratch cards.

Aside from Thunderstruck II, Immortal Romance, and Break Da Bank Again video bingo games, you also have some scratch cards powered by Microgaming. Other games within the instant-win category, such as Keno and lotteries, are yet to be included.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

The casino has a rewarding sign-up bonus alongside awesome bonus offers and promotions to reward its returning customers.

Currently, the casino’s sign-up bonus features three match deposit offers of up to C$1,000 in bonus money and 100 free spins. To qualify, deposit at least C$20 and get your welcome bonus immediately. Remember that the second and third match deposit bonuses require making a minimum deposit of C$10.

Instead of offering a plethora of daily promos, Spin Casino has a unique way of ensuring its customers get frequent bonuses through its Bonus Wheel program.

More specifically, as a regular customer, you will be offered spins on the Bonus Wheel daily, and you can win extra loyalty points, bonus credits, bonus spins, and more. Returning customers are also eligible for daily match bonuses ranging from 25% to 120%, depending on their VIP level.

Banking Methods: 4.85/5

Spin Casino wanted to ensure customers have various reliable payment services to use, regardless of their country of residence.

When making deposits, Canadian customers get to use Interac, Paysafe Card, Visa, Mastercard, and popular e-wallets,s such as MuchBetter. The casino accepts deposits of as little as C$5.

Maximum deposit limits per transaction apply, varying between different payment services. Commission fees do not apply.

As for withdrawals, Canadians can get e-wallets, credit/debit cards, and bank wire transfers. In 24 hours, you can withdraw between C$50 and C$10,000.

Discussing the casino’s banking service, we have to note that web wallet withdrawals are processed within 48 hours. If you choose any other option, you will wait for your winnings between three and seven working days.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.95/5

When you access the Spin Casino mobile website, you have an amazing mobile offering, including almost all of the casino’s video poker, table, live games, and slots.

Mobile gaming fans can enjoy instant play sessions on the mobile site or download dedicated iOS and Android casino apps and play this way. Either way, fans of gaming on the go will be satisfied with Spin Casino.

Customer Support: 4.85/5

You can contact Spin Casino customer service representatives via live chat or email. Use email services if you do not mind waiting for a response for a couple of hours. Otherwise, live support is generally a more convenient option.

Before contacting the casino’s customer support team, visit its Help and FAQ sections to learn more about its bonuses, payment limitations, and other crucial features.

Spin Casino Overall Score: 4.79/5

If you are up for safe gaming sessions on the best Microgaming games and top-notch Pragmatic Play live games, Spin Casino does not disappoint in this department. However, seeing more games within the instant-win gaming section would be nice.

While we hope to see Spin Casino free chips 2023 added sometime in the near future, customers have many daily and weekly promos to benefit from. Speaking of the casino’s bonuses, lowering wagering requirements would make a difference.

As for other Spin Casino departments, we do not have much to say except that adding phone support would enrich its customer care service. With all of this being said, the casino’s overall score is very high, 4.79/5.

Things to Consider Before Joining Spin Casino Canda

At this point, you are probably ready to start your Spin Casino gaming sessions, but there are a couple of important things to consider before you do so.

Spin Casino is a globally-operating iGaming site, but there is a list of restricted jurisdictions you want to check out to ensure that customers in your area are welcome to join.

If your country of residence does not appear on the list of restricted countries, proceed by double-checking everything we discussed the casino’s banking system.

In other words, look into the casino’s supported fiat currencies and payment limitations on your preferred banking service.

Best Spin Casino Bonuses for Canadian Players

Fund your Spin Casino account with C$20 or more and get a 100% bonus of up to C$400 and 100 free spins on Wheel of Wishes. On your second and third deposits of C$10 or more, you can get two 100% match bonus offers up to C$300. Each offer has an C$8 maximum betting limit and a specific wagering requirement.

You can also enhance your online gambling experience with extra loyalty credits, bonus credits, or free spins if you take part in the Spin Casino Bonus Wheel promo. Standard terms & conditions apply, and you get one spin every four hours.

Guaranteed daily match deposit bonuses between 25% and 120% are reserved for already registered customers who have claimed their welcome bonus. Once again, standard wagering and other terms and conditions apply.

Other Generous Online Casinos Similar to Spin Casino

To see what other casinos offer in terms of their bonuses, we listed three of the best gambling sites aside from Spin Casino.

JackpotCity Casino

JackpotCity Casino is a sister site of Spin Casino. The two sites have very similar Microgaming-powered gaming lobbies with a great selection of slots, table games, and equally exciting Pragmatic Play live games.

If you decide to give JackpotCity Casino a shot, you can enhance your gambling experience with four match deposit bonuses up to C$1,000. The casino features the familiar Bonus Wheel program we discussed in the previous sections.

Get started at JackpotCity Casino with a welcome bonus of up to C$1,000.

PlayOJO

When compared to Spin Casino, PlayOJO may be a better choice if you are looking forward to playing games by many different software providers, including NetEnt, Yggdrasil Gaming, Microgaming, and other top-notch brands.

Aside from a huge gaming lobby, PlayOJO offers many bonuses, and newcomers can claim up to 50 bonus spins to use on Thor The Trials of Asgard. Thanks to an awesome selection of PlayOJO specials, you can get bonus rewards daily.

Claim 50 bonus spins on Thor The Trials of Asgard after joining PlayOJO.

BetOnline

Like the two previously discussed Spin Casino alternatives, BetOnline has a large casino lobby, including the best Bitcoin slots by multiple content developers, including Realtime Gaming, Dragon Gaming, and Nucleus Gaming.

BetOnline has also prepared a very generous sign-up bonus for its casino players. More specifically, you can claim a casino sign-up bonus of up to $3,000 if you enter the BOLCASINO bonus codes in the cashier after making your first deposit.

Use the BOLCASINO bonus code to claim a $3,000 sign-up bonus at BetOnline.

Spin Casino Online Reviews: What Do Other Players Think of Spin Casino?

If you want to learn more about Spin Casino’s services and products, you can read the reviews left by its customers below.

Spin Casino Canada Review: Is it Everything You Expected?

If Spin Casino matches your gaming preferences and needs, register for an account today, and get your generous sign-up bonus once you do so.

Consider setting deposit limits right away to keep an eye on your budget. If you decide to join any other casino we discussed here, don’t miss the sign-up bonus to kickstart your experience at the casino the right way.

Make sure you have fun and gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: Gambling isn’t a venture to engage in if you have financial troubles due to the risks involved. Don’t forget the famous catchphrase: the house always wins.

Suppose you’re struggling with a gambling addiction or know someone who does, contact the National Gambling helpline today via 1-626-960-3500. There are several advisors available to help make gambling safe for both you and your loved ones.

Don’t forget that gambling websites are rated 18+ only. More so, you may be unable to access the casino sites listed here, so ensure you check your local laws for online gambling and its legality.

For more free gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: