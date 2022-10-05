Looking for the best blockchain poker sites in Canada? The good news is that those north of the 49th parallel have plenty of Bitcoin poker sites to choose from

Americas Cardroom is a great place to start and our #1 top pick for today.

The site offers an excellent selection of high/low stakes Hold’em/Omaha cash games, runs action-packed tournaments (some with $5 million in GDT prizes), and has a 27% rake-back program.

It isn’t the only option, however, and there are more BTC poker sites to explore – the best of which are detailed below.

Best Blockchain Poker Sites in Canada

1. Americas Cardroom – Best Blockchain Poker Site in Canada Overall

Pros

27% rake back program

Large selection of cash games

Millions in GDT prize pools

Large traffic poker network

Welcome bonus of 100% up to $2,000

Cons

Mobile support could improve

Interac E-transfers not supported

Americas Cardroom launched back in 2001 as the flagship skin of the Winning Poker Network.

Since then, the site has grown into one of the largest online poker sites in North America and currently deals over 250,000 hands each day!

Game Selection & Tournaments – 5/5

Americas Cardroom hosts over 100 No Limit, Pot Limit, and Fixed Limit Texas Hold ’em cash games, many of which feature pots of several hundred dollars. Stakes run from $0.01/$0.02 up to $200/$400 with tons of options in between.

You’ll also find a small selection of Omaha, Stud, and Blitz Poker games available. These Blitz poker rooms are tons of fun and player pools of over 100 participants are not uncommon.

For Sit and Go action, you’ll find the standard array of 6 and 9-player tables, most of which have pleasantly-accessible buy-ins of under $10. Interestingly, several Hold’em Turbo tables are available, some of which allow up to 56 players!

When it comes to tournament play, Americas Cardroom is one of the best out there. The Bitcoin poker site runs several action-packed Satellites, Daily Freerolls – and of course – the ever-popular Venom Poker Tournament.

With a guaranteed prize pool between $5 and $10 million, The Venom is one of the largest poker tournaments out there and currently holds the Guinness World Record title for the largest cryptocurrency payout in a poker tournament – a whopping $1,050,650 Bitcoin payment.

Bonuses & Promotions – 4.8/5

New players can claim a poker welcome bonus of 100% up to $2,000, which is paid out in increments of $1 for every 27.5 Award Points earned.

Unlike some other Bitcoin poker sites, Americas Cardroom doesn’t run weekly reload bonuses. However, the site does offer several other promotions worth checking, the most exciting being The Beast.

The Beast is a progressive jackpot that takes a portion of the rake from each cash game and collects it into a large prize pool. This prize pool is then shared by the top 1600 participants every Monday.

The crypto poker site also has one of the best selections of freeroll tournaments we’ve seen, and every day, you’ll find at least 8 NLH or PLO freerolls in play – all of which have a $50 GTD prize pool. Later registration is open for 30 minutes and each freeroll is capped at 2,000 entries.

Banking Options – 4.9/5

Americas Cardroom is a true crypto poker site and accepts deposits in over 60 popular cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Bitcoin Cash.

Ewallet services like Skrill and Neteller are also supported along with credit card payments and money transfer services like MoneyGram and Ria. Unfortunately, neither Interac nor Interac E-transfers are currently supported.

No matter which option you choose, the minimum deposit amount is set at $25.

Withdrawals can be processed using crypto, paper check, and money transfer services like MoneyGram and Ria. Once submitted, a withdrawal can take up to 24 hours to process.

Be warned, however, that the online poker site requires that all players generate a rake back of at least 10% before they can submit a withdrawal request.

User Experience & Special Features – 4.9/5

Americas Cardroom employs a simple yet functional user interface that’s intuitively laid out and makes it easy to switch between different game types and stake amounts.

The site even features a play money feature, allowing new and novice players to practice without dipping into their bankroll.

Unfortunately, the online casino doesn’t offer an instant play option for poker, and to access its large array of tables, you’ll have to download its desktop client. Luckily, the desktop client is lightweight and even gives you access to slots, casino games, and sports betting.

It’s also worth noting that the Winning Poker Network – which Americas Cardroom shares with Black Chip Poker and True Poker- is the second most trafficked poker network in North America.

Click here to play blockchain poker at Americas Cardroom

2. Bodog – Best Blockchain Poker Site in Canada for Tournaments

Pros

Well-established Canadian poker site

Tons of regular tournaments

Welcome bonus of 100% up to $1,000

Interac e-transfers accepted (withdrawals included)

Fast withdrawals

Cons

Low traffic on stud games

Welcome bonus must be cleared in 30 days

Tracing its roots back to the mid-’90s, Bodog is a true veteran of the Canadian online gambling scene. Along with poker, it offers sports betting, horse betting, and online casino games.

The site is also known for its Canadian-friendly banking options, fast payouts, and sharing the high-traffic PaiWangLuo network with some other popular poker sites.

Game Selection & Tournaments – 5/5

For cash games, Bodog offers a decent selection of Texas Hold Em, Omaha, and Omaha Hi/Lo tables. Each table features 6 or 9 seats (depending on whether you play Limit, Pot Limit, or No Limit) and stakes range from $0.05/$0.10 to $30/$60.

You’ll even find a small, yet busy section of Zone Poker rooms and it’s not uncommon to find over 50 players at a single table.

For tournament play, the online poker site offers a healthy schedule of tournaments, including the industry-famous Monthly Milly. Played one Sunday of each month, the Monthly Milly features a $1 million guaranteed prize pool with a buy-in of $500 + $35.

You’ll also find regular Monthly Milly step tournaments. Unfortunately, these are often cancelled due to a lack of registered players.

Besides the Monthly Milly, Bodog runs a good number of Satellite, Knockout, Sit and Go, and Jackpot Sit and Go tournaments all day, every day.

We were also impressed by the selection of Regular tournaments available, where prize pools range from $500 to over $5,000 GTD and many allow for late registration.

Bonuses & Promotions – 4.6/5

Bodog offers a first deposit bonus of 100% up to $1,000. Bonus funds are unlocked at a rate of $5 per 150 Poker Points earned and players are given 30 days to clear the bonus.

How do you earn poker points? By playing raked pot cash games, tournaments, and Jackpot Sit and Go’s.

The Bitcoin poker site also runs a fun Royal Flush bonus. If you’re lucky enough to hit poker’s most illustrious hand during any real money Hold’em cash game, Bodog will reward you with a bonus of 50x the Big Blind (up to $200).

What’s more, if your Aces full of Kings gets beat by a Four of a Kind or better, Bodog will ease the blow with a bonus of 100x the Big Blind (up to $1,000).

Banking Options – 5/5

Bodog makes it easy to fund your account, and along with credit cards and 5 popular cryptocurrencies, Interac E-transfers are also accepted.

Withdrawal options are limited to crypto, paper checks, and E-transfers. In fact, Bodog is one of the few crypto poker sites that process both deposits and withdrawals via Interact E-transfer – making it one of the most convenient places for Canadians to play online poker.

No matter which cashout option you choose, all withdrawals take 24 to 48 hours to process and the minimum withdrawal requirements range from $10 up to $60 depending on the method chosen.

User Experience & Special Features – 4.7/5

Bodog’s downloadable poker client is refreshingly simple and comes with several interesting features – like downloadable hand history and the ability to play up to 15 tables at once!

The site also offers an instant play option, allowing players to access Bitcoin poker rooms through their web browser or mobile device without downloading any software.

It’s also one of the best Bitcoin poker sites for casual or new players as all poker tables are 100% anonymous and the use of HUDs and other tracking tools is strictly prohibited.

Nevertheless, the site’s large player network and lucrative tournaments do attract their fair share of sharks and the site is still a good fit for poker pros looking to get their grind on.

Click here to get started at Bodog

3. Black Chip Poker – Best Bonuses of any Bitcoin Poker Site in Canada

Pros

Good selection of high & low-stakes games

Slots, Casino Games, and Sports Betting sections available

Welcome bonus of 100% up to $2,000

Tons of action-packed Blitz poker rooms

60+ cryptocurrencies accepted

Monero and Zcash accepted

Cons

Customer service can be slow to respond

No live chat customer service

Online since 2008, BCP is a popular Bitcoin poker site that shares the Winning Poker Network with our top pick, Americas Cardroom.

Along with an impressive selection of online poker games, the site has a reputation for offering action-packed tournament play and one of the best rake-back programs in the business.

Game Selection & Tournaments – 5/5

BCP supports all the most popular poker variants, including NL and FL Hold’em games, Omaha, and Stud.

Interestingly, the Bitcoin poker site is particularly popular among Omaha NL fans and there’s always a good number of tables in play.

BCP also operates a massive tourney lineup and players will find over $12 million in guarantees up for grabs each week.

Along with the multi-flight Venom Poker tournaments (a massive affair with over $10 million guaranteed), you’ll also find regular PKO’s, Sit and Go’s, and even a few All-In-Or-Fold Satellites.

For extra excitement, hop into one of BCP’s Blitz poker rooms – one of the most action-packed ways of playing poker online. These Blitz rooms operate similarly to cash games, except every time you fold, you’re instantly moved to a new table alongside 5 new players!

Bonuses & Promotions – 4.8/5

New players can claim a welcome bonus of 100% up to $2,000. This isn’t an upfront bonus, however, and bonus funds must be cleared at a rate of $1 for every 27.5 Award Points earned.

Luckily, earning award points is easy and can be done by playing online poker at real money cash games and Sit and Go’s.

BCP is also known for running a generous number of freerolls each week, most of which feature guaranteed prize pools of $50.

Looking to play for more lucrative prizes but don’t like the Buy-In cost of higher-end tourneys?

Check out BCP’s Sit & Crush progressive points race. Similar to The Beast, the Sit & Crush program lets you earn points by playing regular Sit and Go’s, Jackpot Poker Games, and On Demand Tournaments.

While some players will be rewarded cash for their efforts, lower ranking participants can receive a $90 + 5 value ticket they can put towards a tournament entry fee.

Banking Options – 5/5

Players can fund their bankroll using 60 popular cryptocurrencies, which include privacy coins like Monero and ZCash, along with large-cap coins like Bitcoin and DOGE.

This inclusion of privacy coins is rare among online poker sites and isn’t an option offered by many reputable online casinos.

Credit cards and several popular E-wallets are also accepted and the minimum deposit amount is just $10, making it easy to take BCP for a quick test run.

Withdrawal methods include Bitcoin, E-wallets, paper checks, or money transfer services like Ria and MoneyGram. Bitcoin withdrawals take roughly one hour to complete and have a minimum withdrawal requirement of $50.

User Experience & Special Features – 4.4/5

Along with an easy-to-use poker client, Black Chip Poker is one of the few high-traffic Bitcoin poker sites to offer a quality rake-back program, which as of now, stands at a flat 27%.

Interestingly, BCP has a ‘No Flop, No Drop’ policy, meaning if the hand ends pre-flop, no rake is taken from the pot.

That said, BCP could certainly improve in the customer service department and no live chat or telephone support is currently available.

Follow this link to claim Black Chip Poker’s welcome bonus of 100% up to $2,000

4. CoinPoker – Best Canadian Blockchain Poker Site with no KYC Checks

Pros

Fully anonymous – no KYC checks required

Tons of weekly free rolls

30% rake back program

100% provably fair deck shuffling

Low community contribution rates

Cons

No fiat currency banking options

No FL or NL Omaha

No welcome bonus

Launched by a team of innovative poker enthusiasts, CoinPoker is a completely decentralized poker platform that runs on blockchain technology.

Interestingly, the site uses USDT (not CAD) as its main in-game currency and adheres to a strict, no KYC policy – making it a great option for those who value their privacy.

Game Selection & Tournaments – 4.3/5

At CoinPoker, players will find a decent selection of NL Texas Hold’em, PL Omaha, and PL 5 Card Omaha games available. Unfortunately, the Bitcoin poker site doesn’t currently run Stud, Fixed Limit Omaha, or No Limit Omaha tables and the site receives noticeably less traffic than Americas Cardroom and Bodog.

Nevertheless, we were impressed by the number of Freeroll, NL Hold’em Satellites available – some of which feature over 300 players at once!

In fact, most of CoinPoker’s tourney action revolved around free rolls and you’ll find over ten such tournaments in play at any given moment.

For an alternative to freerolls, check out CoinPoker’s Saturday Special PKOs. These PKOs typically come in two options – one with $4,000 GTD ($200 buy-in) and the other with $400 GTD ($20 buy-in). Similar tournaments also run on Sundays.

CoinPoker is also one of the few online poker sites to offer Open-Face Chinese Poker. Each room seats a max of three players and stakes range from as low as $0.05 up to $50.

Bonuses & Promotions – 4.1/5

Unlike most Bitcoin gambling sites, CoinPoker doesn’t offer any welcome or weekly deposit bonuses. However, the site does run an impressive rakeback program, which at 30%, is one of the best around.

CoinPoker also runs a Weekly Cash Game points race available for both NL Hold’em and PLO games that lists a $10,000 prize pool among the top 75 players.

Interestingly, the amount of points you get is based on activity, not stake – meaning the more you grind, the bigger chunk of the pot you’ll get.

To participate in the rake back program, users must hold CoinPoker’s native token – CHP.

Besides access to Rake, holding the token has several other advantages. For example, users who pay rake in CHP will get 50% more leadership points for both the Weekly and Monthly Cash Game races.

Banking Options – 4/5

CoinPoker is a crypto-only poker site and users can fund their account using Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, and CoinPoker tokens (CHP). Withdrawals can also be processed using any one of these 4 coins.

Withdrawals are processed within 10 minutes and the minimum cash-out requirement is set at a reasonable $5.

User Experience & Special Features – 4.4/5

Overall, CoinPoker is strongly geared towards low-stakes play and the most active rooms operate with blinds of $0.05/$0.10 and $0.25/$0.50.

The poker interface is simple, lightweight, and refreshingly easy to use. The Bitcoin poker site even has a community forum and active Telegram channel where users can get together, talk poker, and ask for clarification on bonuses and upcoming tournaments.

Interestingly, CoinPoker doesn’t operate anonymous tables, which we’re sure will excite experienced players. That said, HUDs and other player-tracking tools are strictly forbidden.

Click here to get started at CoinPoker

5. Juicy Stakes – Best Blockchain Poker Site in Canada for Instant Play

Pros

Welcome bonus of 200% up to $1,000

36% fixed rake back program

HUDs and other player trackers welcome

Good selection of low-stakes NL Hold’em cash games

Live chat support available

Cons

Minimum cashout amount of $100

Low GDT prize pools

Operating on the Horizon Poker Network, Juicy Stakes is a lesser-known outfit that offers an impressive welcome bonus, convenient banking options, and a 36% fixed rake back program.

Despite its lower player traffic, Juicy does allow the use of HUDs and other player-tracking tools – making it a great alternative to ‘Softer’ Bitcoin poker sites.

Game Selection & Tournaments – 4.2/5

Nearly all of Juicy’s cash games revolve around NL Hold’em, NL Omaha, and PL Omaha. While Omaha Hi/Lo does show up as an option, you’ll only ever find a handful of Omaha Hi/Lo tables open at any given moment.

Interestingly, Juicy caters largely to low-stakes players, and $0.01/$0.02 stake games are by far the most popular. If you get tired of low-stakes games, check out Juicy’s collection of Heads-Up, 2 vs. 2 NL Hold’em games – some of which feature Buy-Ins of $300 and $500!

While tournament play is available, the prize pools are considerably smaller than what you’d find at Americas Cardroom or Black Chip Poker. Nevertheless, the site does run several smaller tournaments with a $10,000 GDT prize pool and a handful of weekly freerolls.

Bonuses & Promotions – 4.5/5

Juicy welcomes new players with a first deposit bonus of 200% up to $1,000. Bonus funds are released in increments of $5 for every 83.335 Player Points earned.

If you’re playing Ring games, you’ll earn 1 point for every dollar raked. This number increases to 7 points per dollar raked when playing tournaments.

Although Juicy doesn’t offer a weekly deposit bonus, it does operate a weekly progressive points race. Running 4 times per month, each race comes with a $4,000 prize pool that’s split between the top 100 participants.

Banking Options – 4.1/5

Juicy Stakes supports a good variety of deposit options, including credit cards, Bitcoin, NeoSurf, Interac E-transfers, and PaySafeCard.

Unfortunately, Bitcoin is the only supported crypto payment option, and popular coins like Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Dogecoin aren’t currently accepted.

For withdrawals, players can cash out via Bitcoin or Bank Transfer. Bitcoin withdrawals have a minimum cash-out amount of $100, which is high compared to other online poker sites.

User Experience & Special Features – 4.4/5

Compared to poker sites like Americas Cardroom, Juicy Stakes receives significantly less traffic and the player pool usually consists of around 300 participants.

That said, the site doesn’t have anonymous tables and allows the use of HUDs, making it better suited to regular players.

We also appreciated the ‘Instant Play’ feature, letting players play bitcoin poker without having to download the Juicy poker client.

Click here to claim a 200% deposit match up to $1,000 at Juicy Stakes

How We Selected the Best Blockchain Poker Sites in Canada

Game Variety:

Hold’em, Omaha, 7 Card Stud, whichever your preferred variant, we only recommend Bitcoin poker sites that offer a good selection of the most popular poker games. We also make sure the site hosts regular tournaments, offers large guaranteed prize pools, and has weekly freerolls.

Bonuses & Promotions:

A good poker bonus can pad your bankroll and gives you access to higher stakes games and tournaments you may otherwise stay away from. We also make sure the site offers other lucrative promotions – like a generous Rakeback program or weekly progressive point races.

Network Traffic:

Besides game variety and available bonuses, the best Bitcoin poker sites support a large player pool. In fact, some of the sites on our list – like Americas Cardroom and Bodog – operate on some of the largest North America-facing poker networks in operation.

Reputation:

While cryptocurrency poker sites offer many perks, the industry is often poorly regulated and you’ll find tons of shady outfits in operation. Because of this, we only recommend sites that are considered legit by poker enthusiasts – especially when it comes to fairness and processing payouts.

Banking Options:

The best Bitcoin poker sites in Canada offer a good mix of crypto and traditional banking options. Along with standard payment options like Bitcoin and credit cards, we like to see online gambling sites that accept Canadian-specific payment options like Interac and Interac E-transfers.

Guide to Playing Blockchain Poker in Canada

Can I Play Poker With Bitcoin In Canada?

Yes, you can play online poker with Bitcoin in Canada. The best places to do so are Americas Cardroom and Bodog. Both offer a good number of Hold’em and Omaha cash games, lucrative tournaments, and convenient crypto banking options.

What Currency Is Used on Coin Poker in Canada?

CoinPoker uses its native currency, Chips (CHP), along with Tether, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. All blinds, bets, and Buy-Ins are listed in Tether. By holding and using CHP on CoinPoker, users gain access to the site’s impressive 30% rake program.

Where Can I Play Blockchain Poker Online Anonymously in Canada?

CoinPoker is the best place to play poker online anonymously in Canada. No personal information is required during the signup process and no KYC checks are necessary when cashing out.

How to Choose the Best Canadian Blockchain Poker Site for Me?

When choosing the best blockchain poker site for you, take the following criteria into consideration:

Network Traffic:

Large networks offer massive prize pools, exciting tournaments, and action-packed cash games. When reviewing a Blockchain poker site, always check which poker network it operates on and how much traffic it receives.

Stake Variety:

The best poker sites offer a good mix of low and high-stakes games. When choosing a site, make sure it operates online poker rooms and tournaments that match your bankroll.

Soft vs. Hard Bitcoin Poker Games:

Some Bitcoin poker sites operate anonymous poker rooms and ban the use of HUDs and other player tracking tools. These sites are considered ‘soft’ and are the best choice for casual or novice players.

If you’d prefer grinding it out with more experienced players, poker sites like BetOnline don’t use anonymous tables and are considered much ‘Harder’.

What Is the Best Online Bitcoin Poker Tournament for Canadians?

The best online poker tournament for Canadians is The Monthly Milly. Available at Bodog, The Monthly Milly features a GTD $1 million prize pool.

You can also participate in The Monthly Milly at Ignition. Check out our Ignition Casino review for more info!

For something even bigger, check out The Venom poker tournament. Featuring a massive Guaranteed prize pool of $10 million, winners can walk away with seriously life-changing money.

Comparison of the Top 5 Blockchain Poker Sites in Canada

Americas Cardroom : Part of The Winning Poker network (the second largest North America-facing poker network in operation), ACR offers tons of cash games, exciting tourney action, and a bustling array of Sit and Go’s. Overall score: 99%

Bodog : Tracing its roots back to the early 90s, Bodog is a popular online poker site known for its generous welcome bonus, fast withdrawals, and large player pool. Overall score: 98%

Black Chip Poker : A veteran of the online poker scene, BCP accepts over 60 popular cryptocurrencies and is home to The Venom poker tournament – one of the largest multi-flight affairs in online poker with a guaranteed prize pool of $10 million. Overall score: 95%

CoinPoker : A fully decentralized poker network, CoinPoker is a crypto-only online poker site that doesn’t require any KYC checks – making it 100% anonymous for both deposits and withdrawals. Overall score: 92%

Juicy Stakes : Operating on the Horizon network, Juicy Stakes is a lesser-known poker outfit with a large welcome bonus and tons of low-stakes cash games to choose from. Overall score: 90%

How to Play Blockchain Poker in Canada

If you’ve never gone through the process, opening an account with an online poker site may seem confusing at first.

To make the process as smooth as possible, we’ll walk through the steps using our top pick, Americas Cardroom, as an example.

Step 1. Open an Online Poker Account

Pull up the Americas Cardroom homepage using this link – it will give you the best bonuses.

Download and install the crypto poker client by clicking on the ‘Download Now’ in the top right corner.

Once installed, open the poker client and create an account with an email address, basic personal info, and a password.

Step 2. Confirm Email Address

Open your email inbox and find the message from Americas Cardroom.

Open it and click the confirmation link inside.

Step 3. Fund Your Account

Open the poker client.

Click the ‘Deposit’ button in the bottom right corner.

Choose your preferred payment method and follow the deposit instructions.

Choose an online poker room and start playing bitcoin poker online .

So, What Are the Best Blockchain Poker Sites in Canada?

If all you’re after is the best Blockchain poker site in Canada, it’s hard to beat Americas Cardroom.

The site operates on one of the largest North American-facing poker networks, offers an excellent welcome bonus, and has some of the most lucrative tournaments in the industry.

Whichever option you end up choosing, good luck, and please don’t forget to gamble responsibly.

