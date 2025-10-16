Shaping Tomorrow's Leaders: Inside the AUB Suliman S. Olayan School of Business MBA Program

Pursuing an MBA is a defining move for professionals ready to take the next step in their careers. It’s an opportunity to refine leadership skills, gain a global perspective, and build the networks that drive long-term success. At the Suliman S. Olayan School of Business (OSB) at the American University of Beirut (AUB), the MBA program is designed to do exactly that, equip students with the mindset and tools to lead with confidence in an ever-evolving business landscape.

Building on a legacy of 125 years of business education, OSB leverages its long-standing expertise to prepare graduates who can navigate complex business challenges, think strategically, and lead with impact in both local and global contexts.

An MBA Designed for the Modern World

Since its inception in the mid-1940s, OSB’s MBA program has continually evolved to reflect the realities of modern business.

At its core, OSB’s MBA program aims to prepare students with the skills, insights, and perspective needed to tackle tomorrow’s economic and social challenges.

Unlike traditional programs that emphasize theory over practice, OSB’s approach is immersive and experiential, combining rigorous academic foundations with real-world applications. Students acquire a strong knowledge base in essential business disciplines while also developing the critical thinking and analytical abilities required to navigate today’s complex business landscape. The program’s structure ensures that students learn, practice, and lead through a blend of functional, cross-functional, and skill-based courses, as well as opportunities for collaboration and innovation.

Designed for today’s dynamic learners, the MBA is offered in both on-campus and online formats, giving professionals the flexibility to pursue their degree without compromising their careers or personal commitments

“At the Suliman S. Olayan School of Business, our vision is no less than transforming business thinking. We are not mere suppliers of business education; we are providers of a total business experience. We aspire to graduate leaders whose acumen, professionalism, and wisdom empower them to make the world a better place. Our MBA program embodies this vision: a transformational journey designed for the modern world. Whether on campus or online, students don’t just study business, they live it, challenge it, and shape its future.”

Dr. Yusuf Sidani, Dean, Suliman S. Olayan School of Business.

Innovative Learning for Future Leaders

The MBA program at OSB emphasizes a learning model that is as forward-looking as the business world it prepares students to enter. Each course is designed to integrate analytical, quantitative, and behavioral approaches to decision-making, ensuring that graduates not only understand numbers but also people.

Students are trained to think holistically, evaluate complex organizational challenges, and design innovative solutions that balance profit with purpose. The curriculum includes a diverse set of courses such as Models for Decision Making, Strategy and Change Management,

Advanced Business Analysis and Pricing, Leadership and Behavior in Organizations, among others, ensuring a multidisciplinary perspective that mirrors how different areas of business work together in practice.

Global Exposure through the International Business Experience

Beyond the classroom, OSB encourages students to learn by doing. One of the defining features of OSB’s MBA program is the International student trip, a transformative learning journey that takes students beyond Lebanon to experience global business firsthand.

Each year, students embark on a week-long international business trip to various global destinations, such as France, Germany, China, or Spain, where they visit multinational companies, meet global executives, and collaborate with partner universities. This immersive experience provides a front-row seat to the complexities of international markets and cross-cultural management.

“The International Business trip is an eye-opening journey where our MBA students engage and interact with faculty and executives from diverse backgrounds. This exposure transforms perspectives, sharpens strategic thinking, and reinforces what it means to lead with agility in an interconnected world.” Sylvana Youssef, MBA Program Manager, Suliman S. Olayan School of Business

Global Recognition and Academic Excellence

OSB’s MBA is not only regionally respected, it’s globally recognized for its academic quality and leadership impact. The program is AACSB-accredited, a distinction held by less than 6% of business schools worldwide, reflecting the school’s dedication to the highest standards of excellence in business education.

Further strengthening its reputation, OSB holds the Business School Impact System (BSIS) label, which recognizes schools that deliver tangible impact on their communities, economies, and society.

These achievements are also reflected in the program’s global rankings. In the CEO Magazine Global MBA Rankings 2025, OSB’s MBA is ranked Tier One, It also secured the position of #1 in the Middle East and North Africa in the QS Global MBA Rankings 2025, and #2 in Eurasia and the Middle East in the Eduniversal Best Masters Rankings 2025.

Ethics, Leadership, and Impact

At a time when the business world is grappling with questions of sustainability, ethics, and purpose, the MBA program at OSB ensures that its graduates lead with integrity and vision. The program integrates ethical reasoning and social responsibility into every aspect of learning, encouraging students to evaluate decisions through both economic and moral lenses.

Graduates emerge equipped to apply leadership principles, build effective teams, and communicate with impact, all while navigating the challenges of operating in a global business environment.

This focus on ethical and responsible leadership is part of what makes OSB’s MBA graduates so valued across industries, they’re not just decision-makers, but change makers.

Personalized Learning and a Collaborative Community

What truly distinguishes OSB’s MBA degree is its personalized approach to learning. Recognizing that no two career paths are the same, the program offers customizable electives across multiple disciplines, allowing students to tailor their learning experience to their personal interests and professional ambitions.

From electives in strategic brand management, real estate, negotiation skills, social entrepreneurship, project management, AI in Business and many others, students are encouraged to build a curriculum that reflects their goals, whether that means climbing the corporate ladder, launching a startup, or transitioning into a new industry.

This flexibility is complemented by OSB’s close-knit and collaborative environment. Students are surrounded by peers who are driven, curious, and globally minded, as well as faculty who serve not just as instructors, but as mentors and thought partners.

The MBA at OSB has helped me to switch careers from Engineering to Venture Capital. It is also where I met my start-up cofounder. The new skill set that I acquired during the program helped us secure half a million dollars in funds from regional investors and was also essential in launching and expanding the start up into new models.

– Mohamad Sabouneh, Co-Founder, Moodfit, MBA ‘14

The faculty are highly experienced professionals, who bring real world examples to the classroom discussions.

– Nagham Faris, MD, Emergency Medicine Administration Fellow, AUBMC, MBA ‘19

A Legacy of Leadership and a Vision for the Future

The Suliman S. Olayan School of Business at the American University of Beirut has built a strong network of graduates who continue to shape the business landscape across sectors and regions. Many alumni have advanced to senior executive positions, serving as CEOs, CFOs, entrepreneurs, consultants, and policymakers—while others have founded their own ventures or led major organizational transformations. To date, more than [ADD NUMBER] professionals have graduated from the MBA program, representing over [ADD NUMBER] countries and industries.

This diverse and accomplished community exemplifies the program’s lasting influence and its commitment to developing well-rounded leaders throughout various industries.

The MBA for Tomorrow’s Leaders

As the Suliman S. Olayan School of Business celebrates 125 years of business education, its MBA program continues to evolve while staying true to its mission, preparing leaders who combine analytical thinking with ethical judgment and global perspective.

With its globally recognized accreditations, innovative learning approach, and strong ethical grounding, OSB’s MBA program offers more than a degree, it offers a transformative journey that empowers students to lead, inspire, and make an impact.

In a region known for its resilience and innovation, OSB continues to raise the bar for what a world-class business education can achieve.