Senate Overwhelmingly Rejects AI Regulation Ban in Key Policy Bill

The U.S. Senate has voted decisively to eliminate a proposed 10-year freeze on state-level artificial intelligence laws from a sweeping Republican domestic policy package.

In a rare show of near-total agreement, lawmakers passed an amendment late Monday night striking the controversial provision with a 99-1 vote. The move preserves the authority of states to regulate AI, including laws targeting deepfakes and other potentially harmful uses of the technology.

“This 99-1 vote sent a clear message that Congress will not sell out our kids and local communities in order to pad the pockets of Big Tech billionaires,” said Sen. Ed Markey, a vocal opponent of the moratorium.

The original language, backed by Senate Commerce Committee Republicans, would have blocked state enforcement of most AI rules for a decade and tied compliance to federal broadband funding. The proposal sparked backlash from consumer advocates, academics, and state officials, who argued that it would undermine accountability in the fast-evolving tech space.

Ilana Beller of Public Citizen welcomed the Senate’s decision, calling it a “major win” for public safety. “The defeat of this moratorium will mean vital protections remain in place for millions of Americans,” she said.

The vote occurred during the Senate’s rapid-fire amendment session known as “vote-a-rama.” While Republicans hope to send the broader bill to President Donald Trump before July 4, it must still return to the House for approval.

At least one conservative lawmaker, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, had warned she would oppose the bill if the AI freeze remained. With the provision now removed, the legislation avoids what could have been a stumbling block in the lower chamber.

