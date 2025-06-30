Salesforce is pushing deeper into AI as it reshapes its operations and workforce, CEO Marc Benioff said this week.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Benioff revealed that AI now handles between 30% and 50% of tasks across the software giant, helping the company streamline processes and focus employees on higher-value work.

“All of us have to get our head around this idea that AI could do things, that before, we were doing,” Benioff said, describing the shift as a “digital labor revolution.”

As AI integration accelerates, the ripple effects have led to significant restructuring. Salesforce eliminated more than 1,000 roles earlier this year as part of its pivot to automation. Benioff noted the company’s AI systems currently deliver about 93% accuracy, while rivals lag behind due to smaller data sets and limited metadata.

The company joins a broader trend among tech leaders rapidly adopting AI to cut costs and enhance productivity. Klarna’s CEO recently said the fintech firm reduced its workforce by 40% thanks in part to AI. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has also signaled that artificial intelligence will lead to job reductions within the retail and cloud giant.

While AI promises efficiency gains, it is also driving major shifts in employment across the sector — a transformation Benioff believes is just beginning.

