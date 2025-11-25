PrivatMegleren Park Joins the World’s Luxury Elite with 2025 LLA Win

The distinguished Norwegian real estate company PrivatMegleren Park has been awarded the title of Best Luxury Real Estate Agency in Norway, 2025, by Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

Founded in 2007 and located in Oslo West, PrivatMegleren Park has built an exceptional reputation for combining local market insight with the highest standards of service and discretion. The company’s commitment to integrity, refined presentation, and personalized client experiences has positioned it as one of Norway’s leading authorities in premium real estate.

With a portfolio focused primarily on high-end residential properties, the firm’s hallmark lies in its ability to pair architectural excellence with a tailored advisory approach.

“PrivatMegleren Park embodies the essence of luxury real estate, combining Nordic sophistication, transparency, and unmatched service,” said Alexander Chetchikov, CEO of Luxury Lifestyle Awards and President of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce. “Their commitment to both their clients and to elevating the standards of the Norwegian property market reflects the qualities we seek to recognize globally.”

At the heart of PrivatMegleren Park’s success is its philosophy of ‘expertise meets elegance.’ Each transaction is treated as a meaningful collaboration built on trust, precision, and strategic insight. The agency’s team takes pride in tailoring every detail, from valuation and marketing to presentation and negotiation, ensuring each property reaches its maximum potential.

Sustainability and innovation also play a central role in the company’s operations. Through its partnership with Nordea, PrivatMegleren Park offers clients access to Green Loans, financing solutions that reward sustainable property investments. Internally, the company has also adopted a digital-first approach, utilizing its proprietary Kvadrat IT platform to streamline processes, reduce paper consumption, and enhance transparency for clients.

Looking ahead, PrivatMegleren Park aims to strengthen its international luxury real estate network, facilitating collaboration with global partners and offering international buyers trusted access to the Norwegian property market. Likewise, the agency supports Norwegian clients seeking distinctive investment opportunities abroad.

Visit https://privatmegleren.no for more information today.

About Luxury Lifestyle Awards

Luxury Lifestyle Awards, a part of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce, is a global organization dedicated to selecting, recognizing, and promoting the finest luxury goods and services worldwide. With a 16-year legacy, LLA connects discerning clientele to exceptional luxury experiences. Its rigorous evaluation process assesses over 5,000 products and services across 400 categories in 100 countries, culminating in a prestigious list of winners that showcases the world’s elite. Renowned brands like Ritz-Carlton, Savills, and Dom Pérignon have been recognized by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, which enhances brand credibility, elevates status, and provides global exposure for award recipients.

For more information, please visit: https://luxurylifestyleawards.com/.