Scentsophy, the Finnish perfume house known for its ingredient transparency and emotion-driven approach to scent creation, has been named Best Luxury Vegan & Sustainable Fragrance Brand in Finland by Luxury Lifestyle Awards. The award highlights the brand’s thoughtful philosophy, science-informed formulations, and genuine respect for wellbeing and the environment.

Founded on the principles of emotional connection and ingredient intelligence, the brand has emerged as a leader within the modern fragrance landscape. Every scent is created with purpose, prioritizing safety, sensory richness, and the power of memory. From bioidentical ingredients to non-irritating synthetics, Scentsophy’s approach places both people and the planet at the forefront of perfumery.

Speaking on the company’s achievement, Alexander Chetchikov, President of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce, said: “We applaud Scentsophy for its thoughtful and progressive approach to fragrance. Their work reflects an inspiring balance of creativity, scientific insight, and responsibility. It is a pleasure to congratulate them on this well-deserved recognition.”

With every bottle produced in small batches in Finland, the brand ensures transparency, authenticity, and attention to detail across all touchpoints. Their formulas exclude phthalates, parabens, stabilizers, synthetic dyes, and hormone disruptors, offering safe alternatives to conventional perfumery without sacrificing depth or character.

Founders Anu and Janne Ruohosto added, “This award strengthens our motivation to continue creating scents that speak to individuality and wellbeing. Our mission has always been to design fragrances that resonate emotionally while respecting the skin and the environment. We are honored to see this philosophy recognised on an international level.”

As the brand expands across the Nordics, Europe, and global markets, Scentsophy continues to attract consumers seeking safety, clarity, and meaningful sensory experiences rooted in authenticity.

To explore Scentsophy’s full fragrance collection, visit: http://www.scentsophy.com.

